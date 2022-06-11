WHITINGHAM — In her opening remarks to the 15 graduating seniors at Twin Valley Middle High School on Saturday, Principal Anna Roth compared them to plants.
"Bear with me," she said.
Roth, who has worked with this group of students since they were in fourth grade, noted that a plant starts as a seedling that requires nourishment and nurturing to sprout above the soil, and Roth thanked and praised the parents and other family members for their part in this stage of development.
The seedlings were young plants when they entered the school system, but still needed support to grow stronger, and Roth thanked the faculty and staff for their part.
And then Roth turned her attention to the graduates themselves.
“You also put in a tremendous amount of work… you developed solid roots and began to grow… now you’re responsible for tending to the plant you have become.
“Let the incredible journey begin,” she concluded.
Catherine Thomas, class president, was next to the podium, offering some keen observations and sage advice mixed in with humor.
"I think my class is the only class that has set tables on fire, had to call poison control during school hours, gotten unknown infections from those cafeteria seats, and set up our own science experiment in the senior lounge fridge," said Thomas, calling her classmates, "the most considerate, kind, and strong group of people I’ve ever met … We all look out for each other, and act like one big, dysfunctional family."
On a more serious note, she said, "We lost our last two years of childhood to a horrible, destructive disease, but those two years gave us time to change. We all came back different people, mostly for the better, and have found ourselves over quarantine."
And then the sage advise, mixed in with more humor: "If I had to leave my peers with any parting advice, it would be to stay open to change. Growth is normal, no matter your age. Keep growing, keep striving to be the best you can be, and please get therapy. After all of that, we need it!"
Class Salutatorian Bailey Boyce also joked about the antics of her fellow classmates.
"They create new problems that many staff would not have even considered needing a rule for, like consuming ambiguous liquids or chemicals," an inside joke about two seniors who ate hand sanitizer earlier in the year, she said.
"That’s the thing with the class of 2022 – they are fiercely loyal in their tandem stupidity. However, along with this uniqueness in problems comes being able to know some of the most uniquely wonderful people," Boyce said. "My class is all genuinely bright and creative people, and, regardless of their life plans, will be people to be proud of. They are reliable and will ride until the wheels fall off."
After congratulating her fellow graduates, Boyce offered one more parting comment. "Some of you just need to keep poison control on speed dial individually now, because I will be deleting the contact after this ceremony."
Valedictorian Hanna Woodson praised her fellow graduates for achieving such a big milestone in their lives.
"We’ve completed an education which many people in this world don’t have access to," she said. "We’ve continued in the face of adversity, and persevered when it seemed much easier to stop. We’ve carried on through a pandemic which sent us home, and even when we came back, it wasn’t the same. We continued to show up and prioritize our education in spite of the horrific events we’ve seen in the news that could’ve scared us into staying home. Millions of students may graduate every year, but that doesn’t make you graduating any less special."
The final address came from Christine Kurucz. As an English teacher, she couldn't resisting borrowing from the writing guidelines she uses in class to advise graduates about the three main Focus Correction Areas they should take with them into their respective futures:
The first FCA always focuses on structure, so, “show up with gusto ... be there, be present. Invest in your time there, wherever you are. Make your bosses see what a hard worker you are. Impress your professor with that well-written paper. Entertain your social circles with a story. Get involved in your community."
FCA 2 is typically content oriented, Kurucz explained. “I want you to be brave in your life … and jump in with both feet.”
Finally, she said, FCA 3 “usually has some form of grammar and mechanics in there, so yours is to be kind in your words … your words have a stronger impact than you realize, so use them for good.”
Angel Lucchesi, a graduating senior from Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., puts on a cap before the start of the 2022 graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Graduating seniors take photos before the start of Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022 .
Graduating seniors get ready before the start of Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Graduating seniors get ready before the start of Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Catherine Thomas, Class of 2022 president, gives an address to the audience during Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Catherine Thomas, Class of 2022 president, gives an address to the audience during Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Bailey Boyce, salutatorian for Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., gives a speech during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Hannah Woodson, valedictorian for Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., gives a speech during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Hannah Woodson, valedictorian for Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., gives a speech during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Confetti falls as the graduating seniors rotate their tassels during Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Angel Lucchesi, a graduating senior from Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., puts on a cap before the start of the 2022 graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Graduating seniors take photos before the start of Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022 .
Graduating seniors get ready before the start of Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Graduating seniors get ready before the start of Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Catherine Thomas, Class of 2022 president, gives an address to the audience during Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Catherine Thomas, Class of 2022 president, gives an address to the audience during Twin Valley Middle High School's graduation ceremony, in Whitingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Bailey Boyce, salutatorian for Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., gives a speech during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Hannah Woodson, valedictorian for Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., gives a speech during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Hannah Woodson, valedictorian for Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., gives a speech during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Confetti falls as the graduating seniors rotate their tassels during Twin Valley Middle High School, in Whitingham, Vt., graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
