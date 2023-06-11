WHITINGHAM — Perseverance, the never-ending quest for knowledge and the pursuit of happiness were the dominant themes at Twin Valley Middle High School's 2023 graduation ceremony on Saturday.
"Each student standing beside me has persevered through many obstacles and has continued to stay true to themselves and their goals," Class President Kaley Mola said in her opening remarks to a packed crowd in the school gymnasium. "You should all be proud of yourselves. You are sitting in front of your community because you did this. You’ve made it. Everyone is incredibly proud of you."
Principal Anna Roth shared some "hard lessons" that she has learned since graduating high school: Listen to adults and benefit from their experience; be open to new possibilities; be persistent; take care of yourselves and the people around you.
"Trust your gut, laugh at your mistakes, and do things that bring you joy," said Roth.
Reflecting on the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that dominated most of their high school years, Salutatorian Winter Nakos acknowledged, "It wasn’t a smooth road for us, but with the support of family, friends, incredible teachers, and the administration we made it through, and that’s something everyone should be proud of.
"There have been so many shared laughs, memories, and experiences throughout the past four years and as we prepare to take our first steps into the world, it’s important to reflect on the many moments that made us who we are as people," she continued. "Whatever this next chapter may bring, it’s important to remember that taking risks and stepping outside of your comfort zone is the only way to grow and gain new experiences.
"Whether it’s saying yes to a new opportunity or leaving home for the first time, I’m confident that this graduating class has bright futures ahead."
Valedictorian Matthew Hammond delved into "the purpose of life" and urged his fellow graduates to never stop learning: "I encourage you all to go forward and continue to learn and create amazing futures for yourselves outside of Twin Valley. I also encourage everyone to take risks, and get out of their comfort zone, because you never know what you might learn from that."
Kaley Mola, the class president for Twin Valley Middle High School’s Class of 2023, gives the welcoming address during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium in Whitingham on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Lucas Wrathall, a graduating senior at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, and other graduates listen to speakers during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Matthew Hammond, the valedictorian for Twin Valley Middle High School’s Class of 2023, reads a speech during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium in Whitingham on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Liam Wendel, a graduating senior at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, gets ready before the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Kaley Mola, the class president for Twin Valley Middle High School’s Class of 2023, gives the welcoming address during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium in Whitingham on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Lucas Wrathall, a graduating senior at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, and other graduates listen to speakers during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Winter Nakos, the salutatorian for Twin Valley Middle High School’s Class of 2023, reads a speech during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium in Whitingham on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Winter Nakos, the salutatorian for Twin Valley Middle High School’s Class of 2023, reads a speech during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium in Whitingham on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Matthew Hammond, the valedictorian for Twin Valley Middle High School's Class of 2023, reads a speech during the commencement ceremony at the school's gymnasium in Whitingham on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Matthew Hammond, the valedictorian for Twin Valley Middle High School's Class of 2023, reads a speech during the commencement ceremony at the school's gymnasium in Whitingham on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Matthew Hammond, a graduating senior at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, receives a diploma during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Desiree Moore, a graduating senior at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, receives a diploma during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Graduating seniors from Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham toss their caps up into the air during the commencement ceremony at the school’s gymnasium on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Language Arts teacher Amanda Bolduc reminded the 17 graduates about something often overlooked in the pursuit of success: happiness.
"Happiness is not a destination; it is a state of mind, a way of life," she said. "Happiness is inside of you. It is the joy from within when we find fulfillment in what we do. It is the laughter that rings through the trees, the warmth that spreads through our hearts, and the smile that brightens not only our lives but also the lives of those around us.
"When we are happy, we become the best versions of ourselves," she continued. "Happiness fuels passion, ignites your drive, and propels you to greatness. It is the secret ingredient that brings forth our true potential and enables us to make a positive impact on the world. ... As we celebrate this milestone in your lives, remember to not only strive for success but also prioritize your happiness. Embrace the pursuit of happiness, let it guide your decisions, and illuminate your path to greatness."
Before the presentation of awards and diplomas, science teacher Sarah Grant urged the graduates give themselves some small challenges and build up to the bigger ones — and don't stop.
"Don’t stop pushing out of your comfort zone, and don’t give up on something because it's scary and seems impossible," she said. "I urge you to get out there into the world and travel, meet new people with different life experiences. I’d like you to keep learning and be open to change.
"Don’t settle for anything less than a full life, full of joy and adventure," Grant continued. "If there’s something you want to do, then find a way to do it. You are worthy of an interesting, meaningful life. You haven’t had full power over your life yet, but now you’re an adult and the world lies before you. It’s a big world! With many adventures possible."
The 2023 Twin Valley graduates are: Cooper Adams, Lillian Barber, Sierra Brassor, Joseph Crafts, Caleb Dupuis, Matthew Hammond, Jonathan Lazelle, Sylvia Mill, Kaley Mola, Desiree Moore, Winter Nakos, Justin Oefinger, James Place, Amanda Uvino, Liam Wendel, Shiane Marie Wheeler, Lucas Wrathall.