WHITINGHAM — Planning is underway to address PCBs at Twin Valley Middle High School.
Principal Anna Roth told community members Friday that levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were found in some spaces in the school, however, "there are no levels high enough to indicate closing any spaces or excluding any students from these spaces."
Roth said she feels confident in mitigation plans formed for the school. She encouraged participation in a virtual meeting with state officials at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In a letter to the school community, Roth noted PCBs can cause serious health problem. She described PCBs as "a group of human-made chemicals commonly used in building materials and electrical equipment before 1980."
"PCBs can be released into indoor air from building materials that contain PCBs," she wrote. "The potential for health effects from PCBs, as with other chemicals, depends on how much, how often, and how long someone is exposed to them."
Indoor air testing for the chemicals happened at the middle/high school at the end of December. Roth said an environmental consultant collected samples of indoor air that were processed by a laboratory then reviewed by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and the Vermont Department of Health, however, delays caused the results to come in longer than expected.
"Our goal and the goal of our state partners is to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff," she wrote, explaining how certain levels trigger mitigation actions to be required. "The Health Department allows for continued use of rooms above the school action level as long as actions are taken to start looking for sources."
Roth said the results at the middle/high school differ from some of those at Twin Valley Elementary, which called for immediate action and led to certain rooms be closed off.
"The Health Department supports continued use of all spaces in our school as being health protective of all students and staff at our school," she wrote. "Our consultants will work with DEC to identify and address the sources of PCBs."
The Department of Health recommends taking steps to reduce PCBs levels within six weeks, according to the letter. The school currently is increasing the amount of fresh air coming in by opening windows in the library, hiring an environmental consultant to identify sources of PCBs in the school and address those sources to lower the levels of PCBs in indoor air, and working with state agencies as it develops a plan to address affected rooms.
Roth said a plan will be shared with the school community once it's finalized.
On April 28, Twin Valley Elementary School Principal Rebecca Fillion alerted families that PCB levels had risen at her school despite mitigation efforts.
“In addition to placing carbon air filters, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system was set to bring 100 percent outdoor air into the rooms,” Fillion wrote in a letter. “The changes made were expected to decrease PCB levels. However, in this case, PCB levels increased inside the rooms. The increased results tell us a source of PCBs may be in the HVAC system.”
Kristy Corey, chairwoman of the Twin Valley Unified Union School District Board, told the Reformer the hope is to receive test results for the elementary school in a week or two.
“We understand that this timeframe is difficult for everyone,” she said last week. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our students and staff. We are following all guidance from the state and are hopeful that we will have better news for our community when the results become available.”
At a meeting with the Twin Valley Elementary School community last month, state officials explained this marks the first year schools are being tested for PCBs indoors. A $32 million fund has been established by the state to help districts pay for mitigation.