WHITINGHAM — Twin Valley’s proposed $10,177,905 budget for fiscal year 2023, which includes investment in new programs with federal coronavirus relief funds, is on March 1 ballots along with articles aimed at spending a big chunk of surplus funds in smart ways.
Janna Ewart, School Board chairwoman, said school taxes associated with the new spending plan are anticipated to rise by 1.2 percent in Wilmington and decrease by 4.5 percent in Whitingham. The tax rates are expected to go down 13 cents in Whitingham and up 2 cents in Wilmington, but the figures haven’t been finalized.
Several factors help determine the tax rates, including changes related to real estate values in towns and student counts in which special weights are added. Those weights look at poverty, student ages and ability to speak the English language.
The state has put a two-year moratorium on financially penalizing school districts that exceed a spending threshold based on the average of education costs. In years past, Twin Valley and other rural districts have been affected by the measure, and legislators are studying ways to better weight students to be more fair.
The proposed fiscal year 2023 budget is up nearly 14 percent over the current year. Ewart pointed to Act 173, a state law switching how special education funding is allocated from supervisory unions to schools, as the primary driver but not the only increase in expenditures.
That approximately $800,000 increase in special assessments is offset by a census-based grant of about $900,000, she said. Another increase has to do with adjusting pay rates to attract more staff.
“We experienced staffing issues that I’m sure everyone did,” Ewart said.
In Twin Valley’s annual 2022 report, the board said the middle/high school expanded its offerings with business entrepreneurship and financial literacy classes in an effort to increase opportunities for students. Part of the budget allocates federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to the Pathfinder program at Twin Valley Middle High School, which is operating as a pilot with five students and inspired by the Walden Project in Monkton as an alternative pathway to graduation.
Andy Oyer, assistant principal at Twin Valley who spearheaded Pathfinder, is new to the region. He had come from a large district in Pinellas County, Fla., which could offer a lot of school choice to secondary students.
“A portion of my administrative career there was opening, expanding and supporting a variety of school choice programs,” he said. “It is my hope to graduate students who may have otherwise elected to not continue school, as well as be able to grow the program into a regional attractor for tuitioning towns with a focus on retention and graduation for students that will succeed in a nontraditional environment.”
According to a weekly update from the school, Pathfinder participants are “learning in flexible environments beyond the traditional classroom, such as outdoor classrooms, on-the-job training, internships, field trips and other site-based experiences. Students will reflect and submit portfolio evidence for credit with the goal of providing an alternative option for graduation.”
A coordinator for the program is being sought. The goal is to have more seats for enrollment in fall 2022.
Also included in the spending plan for ESSER funds is a new collaborative program being crafted within the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union called A Portrait of Student Success. Community members, educators and school leaders have been invited to program design meetings to rank landscape shifts in the world, work and education in terms of importance for the schools to address.
“Throughout our communities, we have diverse perspectives, but we all have a shared aspiration that all students have an educational experience that prepares them to be lifelong learners and contributors, today and tomorrow,” states a document for the program. “A Portrait of Student Success is a collective vision that articulates our district’s aspirations for all of our students.”
With about $1.1 million in surplus funds from the previous fiscal year, the plan is to apply some toward reducing tax bills. Ewart said a financial consultant hired by the district cautioned the board not to throw all of the money at buying down taxes or else it will experience “a tax cliff.”
“I guess this is becoming a thing for several towns,” Ewart said of the surplus, “because so many generated an extraordinary large fund balance last year due to COVID.”
Ewart previously told the Reformer the large surplus had to do with positions going unfilled and pandemic-related grants covering budgeted expenses.
Twin Valley voters will consider establishing a reserve fund dedicated to tax stabilization to “smooth out any bumps” and use surplus money in the fund balance over years, Ewart said. That’s meant to prevent “excess swings in our taxes.”
Recently, the board received notification the district is anticipated to have another $500,000 in surplus funds from this year. All told, the district is estimated to have $1.7 million in surplus.
Ewart believes the tax stabilization fund will help clarify new money being generated versus old.
“Everyone wants a piece of that fund balance,” she said. “We as a board feel it’s very important to use the money to stabilize taxes, to give it back to our taxpayers.”
If people want new programs, Ewart said, the board will look at ways to fund them.
A separate article asks voters to move about $797,040 of the surplus into the tax stabilization fund.
Another consideration for voters involves whether to add $300,000 from the surplus to the maintenance reserve fund, which is used for capital projects such as building, painting and paving. Ewart said the estimated cost for boilers planned to be replaced at Twin Valley Elementary School in the next budget cycle is $200,000.
Before the ballot votes in both towns, a remote informational hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.