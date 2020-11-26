WILMINGTON -- In deciding what to do with a healthy surplus, Twin Valley school board members have some options.
"The fund balance breakout, it's such a hard concept to understand because fund balance isn't actually dollars we have hanging around," Karen Atwood, business manager for Windham Southwest Supervisory Union, said in opening the discussion during the Twin Valley school board meeting held remotely Tuesday. "And it's an accumulation of year after year of your difference between your expenditures, your revenues, your liabilities and your assets."
The board governs an elementary school in Wilmington and a high/middle school in Whitingham. And the district has been penalized in the past for exceeding a spending threshold, which is known to be more challenging for smaller school systems to stay below.
The board recently approved moving $100,000 into a maintenance reserve fund. Now, the fund balance stands at about $722,894.
Some of the money can be placed into the upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget. More can designated toward the maintenance reserve fund. The board also can warn an article for the annual district meeting in February to put money in the same reserve fund or create a new one for unanticipated deficits.
"I think the consultant has agreed that these are your three options," Atwood said, referring to someone recently hired to inform the board on options for the surplus and ideas to prevent the district from being penalized by the state.
Looking at preliminary figures, Atwood suggested it would take applying about $289,386 to stay out of the so-called "penalty box."
"Just so you know, you have in that fund balance number the means to equalize that out by moving some of that over to your revenue for this budget," she said. "So I just wanted to make that known -- there is a light at the end of the tunnel."
Atwood said she thinks it will be difficult to get voters to agree to a large chunk of the surplus "being shoved over somewhere and none of that offsetting their taxes." But she also called it a "false revenue" and cautioned how the budget would have to filled with more money from somewhere else next time or the district would need an influx of tuition-paying students to avoid the penalty.
The board needs to have its budget drafted and warning for the annual meeting ready by Jan 12. Board Chairwoman Kathy Larsen anticipates the meeting will most likely be held remotely, whereas articles have traditionally been addressed in person and the budget voted by Australian ballot in the two towns on annual Town Meeting Day in March.