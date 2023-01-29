WHITINGHAM — A new program at Twin Valley Middle High School has adults and students connecting on a more emotional level.
“There’s so much nuance in our interactions every day,” said Anna Roth, principal at Twin Valley. “Kids don’t know how we’re really feeling and we don’t know how they’re really feeling unless we’re having those direct conversations.”
Roth said the goal of the Youth Adult Partnership program is to have students drive the discussions. Student participants recently reviewed a Windham Southwest Supervisory Union policy on equity adopted by Twin Valley and conducted research, looking at school climate surveys to see how their peers feel and identify strengths of the school.
One such strength is that students feel the adults in the building know them and care about them, Roth said.
“Because we’re small, we know our kids and we can tell when something’s up,” she said.
The meetings are facilitated by Up for Learning, a Montpellier-based educational advocacy group aimed at empowering youth and adults to “reimagine and transform education together,” according to a news release.
The program also allows students to facilitate meetings with staff after school.
“It’s just a powerful opportunity for them to have a leadership role and for adults to see them in a different capacity than in the classroom,” Roth said.
Since starting as principal in 2019, Roth has sought ways to improve school climate. She said she’s always looking for new ways to do so.
Initially, teachers nominated students they thought would be good fits for the program. Roth said they wanted a diverse representation of the school population.
Two student leaders met with Roth over the summer to help plan for the program and the school year. She credited heavy advocating and recruiting for doubling participation in the last year.
Also, the program is now open to more students. Whereas last year, it was by invite only.
Roth estimated about 20 students in grades 7 to 12 are involved.
“It’s more than 10 percent of our population,” she said. “It’s good.”
Roth said students are taken aback when staff shed tears during meetings they’re facilitating.
“I hear them say they never heard adults talk about caring or wanting us to be successful,” she said.
When teachers are in the classroom, Roth explained, they’re focused on content or instruction and don’t get to connect on an emotional level. She said students and adults usually have different ideas but both groups have valuable things to add to the conversation.
“The Youth Adult Partnership has been a powerful way for students and faculty to truly hear one another’s voices and start to build an understanding of what our community needs,” she said in a statement. “The goal of YAP is to explore ways in which we can make Twin Valley Middle High School an increasingly welcoming and inclusive space for ALL.”