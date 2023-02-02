BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Agency of Education has recognized a student in the business program at Windham Regional Career Center with an honorable mention as a 2023 Presidential Scholar.
“We are very proud of Winter Nakos,” said Anne Doran, WRCC’s career counselor. “She is an outstanding student and will be graduating from Twin Valley High School this June.”
Nakos, who is in her second year at the career center’s business management program, has been accepted by the University of Vermont where she is gravitating towards business and marketing, said Doran.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
The Vermont Presidential Scholars Program recognizes graduating high school seniors who show outstanding scholarship, leadership, and service to their communities.
Nakos, of Wilmington, has been involved in youth and community engagement activities, has been awarded the UVM Citizen Scholar award and has a leadership role in the Twin Valley Pride Youth Group, states the nomination submitted by the WRCC.
“In addition, she has developed a very successful jewelry making business,” states the nomination. “She not only creates beautifully designed pieces of jewelry but is self employed and has created a marketing strategy and website sales platform.”
Nakos is the secretary of the local chapter of Future Business Leaders of America and spearheaded Twin Valley’s Project Feed the 1000s, a community wide effort to raise awareness about poverty and hunger and raise money and collect and distribute food to needy individuals.
“She has taken a lead role in working with the [WRCC’s] Filmmaking and Digital Editing program on creating public service announcements designed to attract potential students to Center programs,” states the nomination. “Her role has been to act as liaison between the filmmaking program and the Center’s health services program by setting up teacher and student interviews for the film students to video.”