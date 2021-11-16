WILMINGTON — Twin Valley school officials are preparing a proposal on how to best use a huge surplus.
School Board Chairwoman Janna Ewart said the fund balance or surplus for fiscal year 2021 stands at about $1.1 million, and it has to do with positions going unfilled and pandemic-related grants covering budgeted expenses. She believes it is the biggest surplus the district has seen.
The board is deciding what to propose to voters at annual Town Meeting in March, when the fiscal year 2023 budget is presented.
James Walker, former operations manager for Windham Southwest Supervisory Union, created a list of capital expenses forecasted for the elementary school in Wilmington and middle/high school in Whitingham. In the past, the board has allocated a portion of the surplus to a reserve fund to handle such costs.
Ewart said like last year, the board will want to put some money toward getting the district out of “the penalty box.” By reducing per-pupil costs, the district will not hit an excessive spending threshold set by the state, thereby avoiding extra fees.
It has been a while since the district had no surplus in a fiscal year and those funds can compound annually unless allocated somewhere, Ewart said.
Last year around this time, the board was looking at an approximately $800,000 surplus. A consultant was hired to help strategize on future financial planning.
“The board continues to work with administration on directives and recommendations for aligning expenses with student population numbers, and for utilizing our staffing to maximize student program offerings,” Ewart said in an email response to questions from the Deerfield Valley News. “We are currently in the process of analyzing FY21 fund balance to understand what portion of the fund balance was not COVID related, so we can work with the administration to prevent this in the future. We will also be comparing actuals from non-COVID years to best assess what the schools’ needs will be moving forward. The board’s budgeting objective focuses on reducing costs to our taxpayers while striving to maximize offerings to our students.”
Anna Roth, high school principal, said the board will ask for input from the principals on capital improvements and look at the list Walker assembled. Projects in the document are “mapped out for the next few years,” Roth said.