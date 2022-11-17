Students at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington get in the World Cup spirit as they transform the school to reflect the different countries that will be competing in the games. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography. Purchase local photos online.
A group of fifth graders at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington stands behind the classroom door that they made up to look like the Moroccan flag as the school celebrates the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography.
Lucy Hammer, a first-grader at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, works on the Ecuadorian flag as part of a class project to transform their classroom to celebrate the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography.
Chris Walling, the physical educator at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, helps some of the first-graders hang up their projects to transform the school to celebrate the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography.
Ruby Siebenberg, a first-grader at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, hangs up an Ecuadorian flag outside her classroom as part of a project to transform the school to celebrate the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography
Ruby Siebenberg, a first-grader at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, hangs up an Ecuadorian flag outside her classroom as part of a project to transform the school to celebrate the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography
Students at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington get in the World Cup spirit as they transform the school to reflect the different countries that will be competing in the games. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chris Walling, the physical educator at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, helped organize the school’s World Cup transformation.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of fifth graders at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington stands behind the classroom door that they made up to look like the Moroccan flag as the school celebrates the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lucy Hammer, a first-grader at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, works on the Ecuadorian flag as part of a class project to transform their classroom to celebrate the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chris Walling, the physical educator at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, helps some of the first-graders hang up their projects to transform the school to celebrate the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Ruby Siebenberg, a first-grader at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, hangs up an Ecuadorian flag outside her classroom as part of a project to transform the school to celebrate the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Ruby Siebenberg, a first-grader at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington, hangs up an Ecuadorian flag outside her classroom as part of a project to transform the school to celebrate the World Cup. The school embraced the World Cup to help teach students about different countries and geography
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
WILMINGTON — Each classroom at Twin Valley Elementary is backing a different country in the World Cup soccer championship.
A first grade classroom picked Ecuador. Students made flags to support the country.
Lucy, a first grader, confirmed she had fun with the project and planned to watch the games. She and her classmates Finn and Addie said they learned about Ecuador.
"They've been pretty excited," teacher Melissa Sullivan said of her class.
Chris Walling, physical education teacher at Twin Valley, ran the initiative by Principal Rebecca Fillion in October. The world sporting event usually takes place in the summer but because it was too hot in Qatar, where it's being held this year, it's scheduled for November and December.
That offered "a great opportunity for the school to learn about geography," Walling said. A map was put up in the hallway and classes chose a country to get behind.
"They're learning about the culture of the country," Walling said, "pretty much the ins and outs of each country."
Students made jerseys, using paint to feature their country's colors. And every Wednesday, students get together in the gym and listen to the FIFA World Cup theme song.
Walling picked Costa Rica, having traveled there several times.
"It's kind of near and dear to my heart," he said in the gym, which is decorated to cheer on the country.
Classroom teachers will be showing on TV the games their countries are playing in so students can catch some action while they work on other assignments. Using a projector in the gym, Walling also will be showing the games.
"My big thing was to have fun with it," Walling said. He also wanted to create long lasting memories for students.
Students started decorating around the middle of October. Games will begin Sunday and go until Dec. 18.
Walling said his son, a fifth grader in the school, loves Argentina and he plans to set his alarm for 5 a.m. to catch a Tuesday morning game.