Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Getting ready for the World Cup

1 of 17

WILMINGTON — Each classroom at Twin Valley Elementary is backing a different country in the World Cup soccer championship.  

A first grade classroom picked Ecuador. Students made flags to support the country. 

Lucy, a first grader, confirmed she had fun with the project and planned to watch the games. She and her classmates Finn and Addie said they learned about Ecuador. 

"They've been pretty excited," teacher Melissa Sullivan said of her class. 

Chris Walling, physical education teacher at Twin Valley, ran the initiative by Principal Rebecca Fillion in October. The world sporting event usually takes place in the summer but because it was too hot in Qatar, where it's being held this year, it's scheduled for November and December. 

That offered "a great opportunity for the school to learn about geography," Walling said. A map was put up in the hallway and classes chose a country to get behind. 

"They're learning about the culture of the country," Walling said, "pretty much the ins and outs of each country."

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Students made jerseys, using paint to feature their country's colors. And every Wednesday, students get together in the gym and listen to the FIFA World Cup theme song.

Walling picked Costa Rica, having traveled there several times.

"It's kind of near and dear to my heart," he said in the gym, which is decorated to cheer on the country. 

Classroom teachers will be showing on TV the games their countries are playing in so students can catch some action while they work on other assignments. Using a projector in the gym, Walling also will be showing the games. 

"My big thing was to have fun with it," Walling said. He also wanted to create long lasting memories for students.

Students started decorating around the middle of October. Games will begin Sunday and go until Dec. 18.

Walling said his son, a fifth grader in the school, loves Argentina and he plans to set his alarm for 5 a.m. to catch a Tuesday morning game. 