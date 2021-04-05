Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fire from a downed power line along on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro Capt. Eric Poulin and others drag a hose down hill while battling a two-alarm brush fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Firefighters drag a hose down Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., to get more water during a two-alarm brush fire on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Firefighters drag a hose down Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., to get more water during a two-alarm brush fire on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Firefighters put water on a barn at 272 Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., that was destroyed during a two-alarm brush fire on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Firefighters put water on a barn at 272 Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., that was destroyed during a two-alarm brush fire on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Firefighters put water on a barn at 272 Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., that was destroyed during a two-alarm brush fire on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Firefighters cut down hazerdous trees while battling a wo-alarm brush fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Firefighters cut down hazerdous trees while battling a wo-alarm brush fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down the barn.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
HINSDALE N.H. — Several departments responded to a two-alarm fire on Northfield Road (Route 63) on Monday. The fire started around 4 p.m. after a tree knocked down power lines and caught the brush ablaze. The fire spread across three to four acres of land and jumped across the road and burned down a barn. There were no injuries reported.
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavarotny said about 60 firefighters responded to the scene from at least eight departments, including Chesterfield, Winchester, Keene and Westmoreland, N.H.; Brattleboro and Putney, Vt., and Northfield and Bernardston, Mass.
Zavarotny said he just put a fire ban in place on Monday morning, and won't be lifting the ban until the area receives a significant rainfall. "This is earlier than it should be," he said of the ban, noting that he is concerned about drought conditions lingering over from last year.
"Because it was so windy this could have been much, much worse," Zavarotny said.
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.