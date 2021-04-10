BRATTLEBORO — At 12:53 a.m., Brattleboro Central Station and Station Two were dispatched on a first-alarm fire at 21 Crescent Drive. A police officer on patrol arrived on scene to report a full involved mobile home fire just before 1 a.m.
Capt. Jason Davis ordered a second alarm to be dispatched. Engine 2 arrived on scene, Capt. Davis reported a 14 foot by 70 foot mobile home fully involved along with a brush fire in the woods behind the home as well as one passenger vehicle on fire.
Crews made and initial attack on the mobile home and knocked down the bulk of the fire, crews were then able to separate and continue to control the mobile home fire and contained the brush fire. The incident was reported under control at 01:37 a.m.
The two occupants escaped the fire with no injuries. The mobile home is a total loss, the passenger vehicle sustained significant damage, the brush fire was approximately ¾’s of an acre. The Brattleboro Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is conducting an investigation.
Assisting Agencies on Scene: Brattleboro Police, Rescue, Inc, Brattleboro Water Department, Green Mountain Power, Tri-Park Corporation
Mutual Aid Towns on Scene: Putney, Vt and Keene, NH
Mutual Aid Towns Covering Brattleboro Stations: Hinsdale, NH, Guilford, Vt, Westminster, Vt, Chesterfield, NH