BURLINGTON — A pair of out-of-staters, who police have linked to unrelated homicides in Vermont in recent months, were ordered held without bail following their appearances in U.S. District Court on Wednesday on federal charges. One defendant could be linked to more killings in Hartford, Conn., court records show.
Elias Lopez, 18, of Hartford, Conn. pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and with possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs in Windham County in August. The government also wants Lopez, also known as "Louis" and "Joey" to forfeit $12,2023 in cash and a Glock 9-mm pistol that was seized.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Vermont Drug Task Force and state police arrested him at an apartment at 84 Linden Street last Thursday on a criminal complaint and was indicted Wednesday a few hours before his planned detention hearing.
Lopez is part of a Hartford, Conn.-based group that set up their drug trafficking business at four residences in Brattleboro over the past year or two: 84 Linden Street, 14 Birge Street, where a homicide happened, 33 Oak Street and 135 Elliot Street, court papers note.
Tamico "Mack" Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn. a rival drug dealer, was found fatally shot at the ground floor apartment on Birge Street the night of March 30, officials said. The state charged Lopez with the second-degree murder on Friday, one day after a joint federal and state raid. Lopez was 17 at the time of the shooting and turned 18 on June 30, police said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller painted a bleak picture of multiple shootings both in Vermont and Hartford, Conn. that appear linked. In filing her motion to detain Lopez, Fuller wrote that during the early morning hours of Aug. 11 two men died as part of a street corner shooting in Hartford.
Fuller wrote some shell casings at the Hartford scene indicated that at least one firearm used in that shooting had also been fired during the homicide on Birge Street on March 30 that Lopez is facing.
Fuller said in a second case investigators test fired a 9mm firearm seized from 84 Linden Street last week and a preliminary examination showed it was the same firearm used in three other “shots fired” shootings in Hartford, Conn. in the past year.
Defense lawyer Jordana M. Levine said she would not contest the government's request for detention of Lopez at this point. She noted Lopez is facing a "serious" state charge when he gets arraigned.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle, in agreeing with detention, noted the state charge was a murder count. State Judge Katherine Hayes has ordered Lopez held without bail until he can at least be arraigned.
Meanwhile an hour before the Lopez hearing, Zaquikon T. Roy, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y., who is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder in a double shooting in Addison County, appeared briefly in federal court.
Doyle explained the initial hearing in federal court was designed to ensured Roy knew he was facing a charge of possession of a firearm in Rutland County on April 7 and 8 while being a convicted felon. Courts records show he has multiple felony convictions in Vermont and New York.
Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels asked for a 5-day continuance before the court considered the detention motion by Fuller. Roy is a part-time Vermont resident having lived in recent years in the Rutland area and most recently with a St. Albans area woman, who was present during the Leicester shooting, police said.
Roy is facing murder, attempted murder and gun charges, but has not been arraigned in state court in Addison County for shooting two brothers, including one that died in Leicester on June 4, Vermont State Police said.
Roy is charged with killing Scott Lanpher, 35, and seriously wounding his brother, Larry Lanpher Jr., 31, at a camper at 1352 U.S. 7 in the tiny town of Leicester about 9:55 p.m., State Police said.
Fuller, in her detention motion, said the double shooting case remains under investigation, but noted that some recent information indicated that Roy was in Leicester to sell drugs when the Lanpher brothers were shot. Fuller said there is some belief that the two brothers and others may have been attempting to steal money and drugs from Roy and that he shot them during the dispute.
She said Roy first fled to New York City after the homicide and family members were contacted urging him to surrender. Instead investigators determined Roy fled to Maine and spotted him leaving an apartment building on foot on Aug. 10.
Fuller noted that Roy was caught after a short foot chase. He was found with 11 grams of crack cocaine and a cellphone, she said. The apartment contained a 9-mm firearm, cash and numerous cellphones.
"In short while on the run from a murder charge, Roy went back to drug trafficking, firearms possession and fleeing from law enforcement," Fuller wrote. She noted it fits his pattern of committing new crimes while other charges are pending.
Back in Brattleboro, investigators are still continuing to try to unearth more evidence.
Lopez's business partner, Jayden Rios, 17, of Hartford, Conn. is mentioned throughout both federal and state court papers, but no known public charges have been filed against him. Federal authorities need permission from the U.S. Department of Justice to file charges against somebody under age 18.
Rutland, Bennington, Windham, Washington, Chittenden, Caledonia counties are seeing the largest influx of out-of-state drug dealers looking to set up shop in Vermont, law enforcement officials have said.
Two other Brattleboro area residents, William Roy 38, and his girlfriend, Addyson Morgan, 26 also were found living at the Linden Street apartment during the raid, the ATF said. Roy and Morgan have been ordered to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 to face felony charges of knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute crack cocaine in Windham County in August.
A fifth person, Michael White, 39, of Brattleboro was ordered detained Tuesday afternoon on a felony charge of essentially allowing his apartment to operate as a "crack house," court records show.
White, who had a signed rental agreement for the 84 Linden Street apartment, is charged with allowing the unlawful storing, distributing or using of controlled substances at the residence, the ATF said in court papers.
Lopez and Rios had between 20 and 30 drug customers each day stopping by the apartment to make buys, according to White and Roy when interviewed after the raid, the ATF affidavit said.
Fuller, the prosecutor, said the drug dealing business in Brattleboro operated the same at the four locations. The investigation showed drug buyers would come to the apartment in search of illegal drugs, the ATF said. In the case of Linden Street, it was Roy and Morgan mostly, but sometimes White answering the door, taking down the drug orders from prospective customers and going to either Lopez or Rios with the request, the court affidavit said. Lopez or Rios would weigh the drugs on a scale, secure the drugs and either turn them over to the buyer personally or provide them to Roy or Morgan to complete the sale, court records show.
The confidential informants indicated Lopez and Rios always had a firearm in their possession or somewhere in their immediate vicinity during the drug sales, the ATF said.