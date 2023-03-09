BRATTLEBORO — Two Brattleboro residents face charges of selling cocaine and fentanyl out of their apartment at 33 Oak St.
According to information from the Vermont Drug Task Force, Steven R. Holway, 29, has been cited with three counts of selling fentanyl and four counts of selling cocaine. He is scheduled for arraignment in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 11.
Neilena M. Bollman, 45, was cited with one count of selling cocaine, two counts of selling fentanyl and one count of being a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire on other drug related charges. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.
The investigation into drug activity at 33 Oak Street began early this winter after police received a number of public complaints about suspected drug dealing at the location.
Over the course of several months, states information from the Drug Task Force, detectives conducted several controlled purchases of crack cocaine and fentanyl.
On Thursday, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Brattleboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms executed a search warrant at 33 Oak St., Apt No. 4, and as a result, Holway and Bollman were taken into custody and cited.
No additional information is available at this time.