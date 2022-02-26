GUILFORD — A pair of Select Board candidates denounced claims of any ties to white supremacy during Guilford’s virtual pre-town meeting Thursday.
The online event — attended by about 150 residents — presented to town voters five candidates running for two seat on the Select Board. Michael Becker, the incumbent, and Jason Herron are on the ballot for a three-year seat, and Tara Cheney is running a write-in campaign for the same position. Zon Eastes, the incumbent, and Lynn Latulippe King are running for a two-year seat.
Herron spent most of his allotted time decrying an email that has circulated in Guilford.
“In this email, the author accuses me of promoting white supremacy,” Herron said. “The author and I have never met. I can’t believe someone will resort to these tactics to try and prevent me from serving my neighbors on the Select Board.”
Herron said he was shocked to see the names of two members of the Select Board, as well as Rep. Sara Coffey’s among the 100 or so names on the email.
“[Coffey] has publicly thanked the author of this email for previous help on her political campaign,” Herron said.
After the meeting, the Reformer offered Coffey an opportunity to respond to Herron.
“Folks have been expressing concerns about his very public leadership role and association with the Convention of States, a national movement that is funded by some of the most prominent far-right and alt-right leaders in the United States,” Coffey said. “Herron stated that I had responded to the sender of the email and thanked that person for supporting my campaign. This is simply not true. I have not been actively fundraising since my 2020 campaign as folks will see from my filings with the Secretary of State. ”
During the pre-town meeting, Herron said he decided to run for the Board because he wanted “to share the Constitution with my neighbors.”
Herron leads a study group in Guilford called Constitution Alive, created by WallBuilders, “an organization dedicated to presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the moral, religious and constitutional foundation on which America was built,” according to its website.
Later in the meeting, Herron said his primary motivation to run for the board is to help reduce taxes, so senior citizens aren’t forced to leave town because they can’t afford their tax burden.
When asked if he supports the town budget as proposed by the Select Board, Herron said, “I really don’t know what’s going on. ... I’m trying to find out. ... Something is broken here. ... I really want to look into all the details ...”
When it was his turn to speak, Becker said his top goals are “fiscal responsibility, listening and responding to the concerns of citizens, supporting our hard-working staff and commission members, maintaining our facilities and infrastructure, protecting our environment and supporting our schools. And I just try to remember that fundamentally it is the Select Board’s responsibility to work in the best interest of the town.”
Eastes said he hopes to remain on the board, whose first goal is described as keeping Guilford “a welcoming, inclusive, affordable, sustainable community.”
“I would seek to advance the Select Board’s other aspirations ...” he said. “Those are to be active, open and transparent, to work well with town commissions and committees, as well as with our state, to foster collaboration among Guilford, nonprofits and community organizations and to advocate for resident safety.”
Cheney said she was “all about transparency, as well as accountability.”
“I’m also about unity, not division,” she continued. “I think there should be a bigger representation of what the voters want.”
A member of the study group hosted by Herron is King, a former member of the Guilford Planning Commission.
Before explaining why she was motivated to run for the board, King said, “I, like Jason, have run into a lot of the accusations of [being] white supremacist. ... We should not be treated that way.”
“I’m eager to work closely with the Select Board members with hopes to review town expenditures in order to maintain affordable taxes,” she continued. “Most importantly, my goal is that all residents have an opportunity to be respectfully heard. I also believe our town government should consist of Select Board and committee members with diverse viewpoints.”
After the presentations, participants were given an opportunity to ask questions of each of the candidates.
Anna Klein asked Becker about the Select Board’s decision to disband the Planning Commission, which caused “a lot of hurt feelings and tension.”
The Reformer recently published a letter from the Guilford Select Board, which apologized for the way the Planning Commission was disbanded while standing by its decision to do so.
“It was a chaotic, dysfunctional situation, and it needed to be changed,” said Becker, who admitted the Select Board “stumbled” in how it handled the issue.
A few minutes later, Eastes, who was the board’s liaison on the Planning Commission, was asked if there was an attempt to counsel the members of the Planning Commission prior to their dismissal.
Eastes said there was not, and also acknowledged the Select Board could have handled it differently. He, too, stood by the board’s decision.
Jackie Gaines asked the board whose complaint about the Planning Commission led to its dissolution.
“I do not feel that would be appropriate to out any particular individual,” said Eastes.
“I agree,” added Becker. “We are bound by state statute to protect our citizens, and that’s what we are doing.”
King said she was upset with the way the board disbanded the Planning Commission. When you bring a group of diverse people to work on a board like the Planning Commission, you should expect there to be a healthy debate, she said.
“Sadly, if that seems to be dysfunctional, to have a healthy dialogue, I believe that’s what our town is missing,” she said.
Later in the conversation, Herron questioned the school budget of $3.47 million.
Shaun Murphy, who represents Guilford on the Windham Southeast School District Board of Directors and is the chairman of district’s Finance Committee, said Herron got his numbers wrong. The budget for Guilford Central School is actually $2.7 million, said Murphy.
He said the district’s proposed budget, divided among Guilford, Putney, Brattleboro and Dummerston, is a little more than $60 million, up 7.6 percent from the previous year. However, he said, when you subtract grants, and federal and state funding, the actual tax obligation to the district is a little more than $47 million, which is $21,081 per student. That amount also applies to the 131 students who attend Guilford Elementary.
Mary Wissman, who teaches at Hinsdale, N.H., Elementary School, said $21,000 “is outrageous.”
“I have 15 children in my room, and if I had $21,000 for each of those children individually ... what I could do with that for my classroom, it doesn’t make sense and it needs to be fixed.”
“You would have to create your own building,” Murphy responded. “You’d have to heat your own building. You’d have to have your own buses. You’d have to have your own library. You’d have to have your own music department. You’d have to have your own counselors. You’d have to have your own central office. If you think that $21,000 just takes care of the teacher-student relationship ... but we have so many other things to cover. So many other things.”
The Reformer ran candidate profiles in its Feb. 24 edition. A letter from Cheney also ran in that edition.