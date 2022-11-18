KEENE, N.H. — A “known drug supplier in the Cheshire County and Brattleboro area,” as described in a police affidavit, was ordered held on $5,000 bond during a hearing in Cheshire Superior Court, Criminal Division, Friday afternoon.
William Emanuel, 54, was taken into custody Thursday in Hinsdale, accused of bringing crack cocaine to Hinsdale and selling it.
Also taken into custody was Teri Kneeland, 56, the occupant of 28 Highland Ave. She was released on the condition she agree to electronic monitoring and abide by a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Emanuel was wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair.
“He is definitely a crack dealer,” said David Jenkins, assistant county attorney, during the arraignment. “He was moving quite a bit of crack cocaine through the house.”
Emanuel has been charged with three counts of selling a controlled drug.
According to an affidavit filed by Tyler Hewes, a detective with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, the investigation began in August after the Hinsdale Police Department contacted the AG’s Office.
Hinsdale Police Detective Ray Gosetti told Hewes the department had received several complaints from citizens about drug deals at 28 Highland Ave.
“These complaints consist of vehicles coming and going after short duration stays, as well as out of state registered vehicles coming and going,” wrote Hewes. “Based on my training and experience, this is consistent with drug trafficking.”
Utilizing a pair of cooperating individuals, controlled buys were conducted.
One of them told detectives Emanuel was trading guns for cocaine and heroin/fentanyl and that a person traveled from New York City once a week to bring Emanuel drugs in Hinsdale, taking the firearms back to New York.
During a number of controlled buys, the CIs purchased more than 40 grams of crack cocaine from Emanuel, wrote Hewes.
Other people were in the apartment during the drug sales, including one man identified as “Al” and another identified as “Snoop Dog.”
Another individual, identified as “Bone,” could be heard on surveillance audio counting something.
“It sounded as if he was counting money,” wrote Hewes.
One of the CIs told police that Bone had about “10 bombs,” or $50,000 worth of packaged half-gram bags of crack cocaine.
Emanuel even had a whiteboard on which he kept a tally of who owned him money, according to Hewes’ affidavit.
The men forced one of the cooperating individuals to disrobe to their boxers to make sure the person wasn’t wearing a “wire.”
“While the search was being done, ‘Al’ pulled up his shirt exposing a pistol in his waistband,” wrote Hewes. “’Al’ made a comment that he was not afraid to pump 30 into someone. This statement was taken to mean that ‘Al’ was not afraid to shoot someone that was ‘snitching.’”
Both CIs told police that they were told to smoke some crack cocaine to prove they weren’t working with the police. Both CIs told police they had “simulated smoking to include coughing but did not actually use any substance ...”
Jenkins noted Emanuel has a criminal record, mostly misdemeanors with some time spent in jail.
Emanuel’s public defender, Meredith Lugo, noted most of Emanuel’s convictions are two decades old.
Though he is originally from New York, said Lugo, he has lived in New Hampshire the past six years.
“He has a relatively minor record for a gentleman who is 54 years old,” she said.
She also noted that it will be hard for Emanuel to get around in jail due to injuries he received in an accident with a school bus in 2004.
The state had asked for $15,000 bond, which Judge Jacki Smith said was “excessive.” She lowered Emanuel’s bond to $5,000 and ordered him if released not to visit or stay at the house on Highland Avenue. She also ordered a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for Emanuel.