CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators have ruled the deaths of two adults in Alstead, New Hampshire to be a case of murder/suicide.
At about 7:18 p.m. on July 7, members of the New Hampshire State Police went to a residence on Bonnie Brae Drive in Alstead, in response to a 911 call reporting a shooting. Inside the residence, police found the deceased bodies of husband and wife Steven Lawlor, 56, and Alicia Lawlor, 42.
On Friday, New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted autopsies on Steven and Alicia Lawlor. Weinberg determined that Alicia Lawlor’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound, and her manner of death is homicide. Weinberg determined that Steven Lawlor’s cause of death also was a single gunshot wound, and his manner of death is suicide.
Although the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remains active and ongoing, based on evidence gathered to date it has been determined that Steven Lawlor shot and killed Alicia Lawlor, and then shot and killed himself. No additional information is expected to be released at this time.