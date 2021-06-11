HINSDALE, N.H. — Two police officers suffered a medical emergency during a search of an impounded vehicle at the Hinsdale Police Department Friday evening.
There's not much information to share at this point, Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj told the Reformer.
"But I can tell you there is an ongoing criminal investigation," he said.
Rataj did not release the names of the affected officers, nor reveal his suspicions as to what caused the medical emergencies, but he did credit the supervising officer for taking quick action and making sure no other people were affected.
"And Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny and his rescue squad did a fantastic job," he said.
Rataj said both officers have been medically cleared and will be returning to duty for their next scheduled shift. Rataj said he hopes to release more information when the investigation is complete.
Rataj did note that his department and others are dealing with a rash of opiate overdoses.
"My message is, people are dying," he said. "If you have any information about drugs, call you local police department and work with them. Otherwise, I fear we will suffer more tragic losses."