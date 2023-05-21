DUMMERSTON — A head-on collision on Route 5 at East West Road resulted in two people being injured.
Vermont State Police said the incident took place at about 5:23 p.m. Saturday during heavy rainfall. Police responded to a 911 call reporting the crash and identified the first vehicle involved as a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Lionel West, 44, of Claremont, N.H., according to a news release.
Police said West was traveling north on Route 5 when he lost control of his vehicle in the heavy rain, leading to a head-on collision with a 2022 Ford Maverick driven by Michael Lipinski, 64, of Putney.
West and Lipinski sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to the news release. They were treated at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Police said they determined neither driver showed any signs of impairment. However, West, was found to be at fault for the collision. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
The incident caused East West Road to be closed.