HINSDALE N.H. — Two medical flights were called after a high-speed head-on crash on Route 119 on Monday, July 24, 2023. One of the medical flights landed in the parking lot of Walmart and the other landed at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro. The extent of the injuries are unknown but critical. Both patients were flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center, in Worcester, Mass. There was only a single person in both vehicles but each was entrapped when first responders arrived on scene. With help from the Brattleboro Fire Department, they used the “Jaws of Life” to free both people. Rescue Inc. responded with two ambulances. The Hinsdale Police Department is conducting a crash investigation to find the cause. Route 119 near the Walmart was closed for a while to allow crews to investigate and clean up.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
