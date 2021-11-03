BRATTLEBORO — In the initial budget proposed by town staff, two new positions are envisioned: an evidence technician for the police department and a human resources assistant.
Newly hired Police Chief Norma Hardy determined that having one employee devoted full time to managing evidence would be a "significant improvement," wrote Town Manager Peter Elwell in his annual budget message. He proposed spending about $50,523 on the new position and noted the jobholder can be a civilian.
Brattleboro created a human resources director position in 2019. Sally Nix took on the role in June of that year.
An assistant would help take the purely administrative duties off her schedule and allow her more time for the more complex work required of the job, Elwell said. He proposed the next budget include $43,368 for the new position.
"I know that we will have to have lots of discussion on these items," Elwell said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday. "It is rare for us to create new town employee positions."
The proposed $19,978,343 fiscal year 2023 spending plan and budget message from Elwell can be found on brattleboro.org. He said members of town staff look forward to the weekly process of reviewing department expenses ahead of the Select Board approving what will be presented at annual Representative Town Meeting in March.
His plan is to have the Select Board discuss the evidence technician position with Chief Hardy on Nov. 23 and the HR assistant with Nix on Nov. 30.
Comparing the FY22 budget adopted last year, the proposed budget represents an approximately $300,000 or 1.5 percent increase.
"In the overall increase I would suggest 1.5 percent is pretty lean but it is the aggregate of things that are up and things that are down, some of them substantially," Elwell said.
Major cost decreases involve less budgeted for a transfer to the capital fund for infrastructure projects, debt service payments and worker compensation costs. Major cost increases include the first transfer to the Fossil Fuel Free Facilities Fund, the two new positions, a strategic plan for the fire department and the development of a new online permitting system to be used by several town departments.
A 3.5 percent rise in property taxes is projected with the proposed budget. Elwell is suggesting the use of a little more surplus than usual to help reduce that increase to about 2.2 percent to be more in line with past levels.
Typically, the town leaves about 10 percent of the annual budget in case of unanticipated costs such as major storm damage repairs. Elwell is recommending the town dip down to 9 percent this year.
Due to accounting requirements, certain leftover funds won't be considered available until the beginning of the new fiscal year. Elwell expects the surplus will grow by about $450,000 at that time, a much bigger chunk than usual.
"So I think it is prudent that this year and this year only, because of this unusual circumstance, you set aside 9 percent of the unassigned balance instead of 10," he told the board. "That will free up about $200,000."
Brattleboro has found "modest ways" in recent years to reduce the burden on property taxpayers including the adoption of the 1 percent local option tax, Elwell said. That revenue source is now being budgeted to bring in about $950,000 for next fiscal year.
Next Tuesday, the board will be delving into revenues as well budgets for the departments of public works and recreation and parks.