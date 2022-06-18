NEWFANE — The two Vermont State Police troopers involved in an incident that occurred Friday morning in Newfane in which a man was injured were identified as Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki, both assigned to the Westminster Barracks.
The man injured was identified as Marshall Dean, 61, of Newfane, who was shot with a “less-than-lethal round” while on the roof and then fell 15 feet to the ground.
In a press release about the situation, the Vermont State Police said in the early morning hours of Friday, the homeowner of 521 Route 30, called state police in Westminster to report that a guest in his home was acting irrationally and causing damage to the residence. When troopers responded, they found the man on the roof of the house. Attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, and ultimately one trooper fired a bean-bag-type impact projectile, which struck the subject.
Soon after being struck, the man slipped and fell about 15 feet to the ground. He was transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and subsequently transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment of significant injuries. He is currently in stable condition.
Sgt. Wood was hired as a trooper in 2012 and upon graduation from the Vermont Police Academy was assigned to the Rockingham Barracks. In 2016 he was assigned to VSP’s Narcotics Investigation Unit, and the following year was promoted to sergeant and transferred to the Westminster Barracks.
Trooper Trocki was hired in fall 2021 and assigned to the Westminster Barracks following his graduation from the academy in spring 2022. He is the trooper who deployed the bean-bag round in the course of this incident.
This incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting and includes detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team, and troopers from the Field Force Division.
The two troopers involved in this incident have been placed on paid relief-from-duty status, per regular procedures following a critical incident. To avoid potential or perceived conflicts of interest, the case is being investigated by the Major Crime Unit along with detectives assigned to field stations from outside the area where the incident occurred.
Police ask that anyone with information that might assist investigators call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.