BRATTLEBORO — Parklets, the jersey barriers set up in front of downtown businesses for use during a pandemic when outdoor activities are advised, are going into storage for the winter with the exception of two.
Parklets at Hermit Thrush Brewery and Elliot Street Fish, Chips & More are set to remain.
“We had anticipated removing them at about this time,” Town Manager Peter Elwell said during a Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday. “But given the fact that these businesses will be constrained and likely increasingly constrained in the way that they can provide service in the weeks ahead, we’ve agreed that we’re going to leave them out.”
The businesses will be responsible for clearing snow from inside the parklets. The Department of Public Works will have to be careful when plowing around them, Elwell said.
“No one can know how snowy this winter is going to be so if we don’t have a very snowy winter then it’s going to be important that we’ve left them out and able to be used,” he said. “We have an understanding with each other that if we have a lot of snow and it’s just not possible to manage that then those two parklets also will be removed.”
Since being introduced downtown in the summer, the parklets involved a little bit of what Elwell called “trial and error.”
“Some of it has been really successful, some of it not so much,” he said. The two remaining parklets have been “appreciated by the businesses that have offered them and well used by the patrons of those businesses.”
The Select Board authorized the purchase of jersey barriers in June. They’re owned by the town, borrowed by businesses and decorated by local artists or groups.
Elwell said if they aren’t needed again, they can be used for construction projects and other purposes. He expects they’ll be placed at businesses in future summers.
“We’ll be careful about locations that are chosen and make sure they’ll be well used spaces but we’ll have the materials to make that possible,” he said. “And the art that people contributed to it was really nice.”
He said the jersey barriers will be stored in industrial spaces and the art might need to be touched up when they’re rolled out for parklets again.