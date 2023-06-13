JAMAICA — Two people were taken to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend after a two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 30 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The vehicle traveling in the northbound lane drifted across the double yellow line when it struck another vehicle going south. A driver and passenger in one vehicle had to be extricated with the "Jaws of Life." Windham County Sheriff's Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Winhall and Jamaica Fire Departments responded to the crash as well as three ambulances from Rescue Inc. DHART helicopter was called as a precaution but couldn't fly because of weather at the time of the call.
