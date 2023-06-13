Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

JAMAICA — Two people were taken to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend after a two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 30 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The vehicle traveling in the northbound lane drifted across the double yellow line when it struck another vehicle going south. A driver and passenger in one vehicle had to be extricated with the "Jaws of Life." Windham County Sheriff's Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Winhall and Jamaica Fire Departments responded to the crash as well as three ambulances from Rescue Inc. DHART helicopter was called as a precaution but couldn't fly because of weather at the time of the call.

Tags

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.