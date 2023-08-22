BRATTLEBORO — Two of the three recreational vehicles controversially used for emergency shelter at 16 Washington St. are anticipated to leave the property soon.
"We have almost succeeded in finding jobs or alternative housing for the guests at the shelter," Kurt Daims, property owner and executive director of Brattleboro Common Sense, said during a court hearing Monday.
The hearing in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division focused on the refusal by Daims to allow Assistant Fire Chief and Health Inspector Charles "Chuck" Keir III to conduct a follow-up inspection on his property after some items from an injunction needed remediation. Daims claims Keir is harassing his group.
Judge Michael Kainen ordered an inspection by Keir and Fire Chief Len Howard occur in the only RV still occupied by a guest to determine his injunction from April is being followed. Daims said the other two RVs will be removed as soon as possible.
"That's great progress," Town Attorney Bob Fisher said. "Thank you."
Fisher noted that law allows health officers to go on properties, however, he brought the matter before the court after Keir was threatened with a lawsuit if he entered the property.
The injunction stems from the town's February emergency health order against Daims. He is alleged to have violated town ordinances against public nuisance and health code.
Daims was required to have guests use the portable restroom on site; remove all Styrofoam and flammables from the walls of the RV units; hire an electrician to certify the electrical systems are safe; not use space heaters unless the electrician deems them safe; install or maintain carbon monoxide/photoelectric smoke detectors in each unit; and not use propane for heat while the case is underway.
"If Mr. Daims cannot comply ... there shall be no occupancy of the RVs on the property," the injunction states, noting that the conditions do not mean that Daims is complying with state or local rental codes health codes or zoning regulations. "It is a finding by the court that if Mr. Daims complies with the above, there is not going to be irreparable harm, significant health or safety risk during the pendency of the case."
Daims said his group "went beyond" what was ordered in the injunction. He invited Howard to come check for compliance.
Howard is not the town's health officer nor is he well versed in inspection codes, Fisher said. As a compromise, Fisher suggested having Keir and Howard inspect the property together.
"Seems reasonable," Kainen said.
Daims objected, accusing Keir of producing a fraudulent report about the RVs and falsifying evidence.
"My staff feels that he has an animus against me and the organization at this point," Daims told the court. "We have the two inspections of the electricians which you have. I mean those obviate the need for another inspection."
Kainen said no one has looked inside the RVs to determine if they have the right smoke detectors or if Styrofoam has been removed. Daims said Keir already checked the smoke detectors.
Daims will be given at least 24 hours notice before the inspection.
On Thursday, the Vermont Board of Health will be holding a hearing related to deciding if the town's emergency health order should stand. Daims has contended the project falls outside regular permitting and regulations as it’s “not a regular residential use.”
After a hearing with testimony from both sides in July, the board asked for written requests on what both parties would like to see as an outcome.
In a separate action, Daims is appealing the Brattleboro Development Review Board’s decision to uphold the zoning administrator’s determination that the project violated zoning regulations. The DRB’s primary concern involved the question of whether a permit had been secured for the RVs.
Asked about plans for the removal of the two RVs, Daims told the Reformer his group always intended on following the town's zoning ordinances.
"It is a temporary measure — an emergency measure — and they would be out now if the town weren't harassing us with litigation," he said.
He recounted appearances members of his group made at Select Board meetings to describe the project and seek support before landing in court.