BURLINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced two men were sentenced in connection with drug trafficking in Brattleboro.
The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said Jorge Delaoz, 52, of Brattleboro, and Matthew Sinclair, 25, of Dorchester, Mass., have been sentenced in connection with their drug trafficking activities at 50 Central St. in Brattleboro.
On April 13, Delaoz was sentenced to serve 40 months in prison by Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford in U.S. District Court in Rutland. On Aug. 24, Sinclair was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison by Chief Judge Crawford. Both Delaoz and Sinclair were sentenced to three-year terms of supervised release to follow imprisonment.
Previously, Delaoz had pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl, and Sinclair had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.
According to court records and proceedings, Delaoz and Sinclair each distributed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine base from 50 Central St. in the early months of 2020. Delaoz, who had also distributed fentanyl elsewhere in Brattleboro in 2019, engaged in continued drug trafficking despite knowing of a fatal opioid overdose that occurred in late 2019 within yards of 50 Central St.
In March 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the 50 Central St. residence. Delaoz jumped out a window of the residence and attempted to flee from officers. Sinclair was found attempting to flush about 38 grams of cocaine base down the toilet. During the search, officers located a handgun and a magazine containing live rounds near a key fob that belonged to Sinclair, all concealed within the wall of the bedroom where Delaoz was staying.
Delaoz has been detained in federal custody throughout the court proceedings. Sinclair was initially released on conditions but detained in July 2020 after he was arrested in Texas for a new drug offense.
Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt commended the efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Vermont State Police Southern Vermont Drug Task Force, and the Brattleboro Police Department for their work on this matter.
“Illicit drug trafficking fosters violence and the peddled poisons destroy the fabric of our communities,” Ophardt said. “The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to target armed drug trafficking organizations that exhibit such callous disregard for human life. I commend the dedication of our investigatory partners, and greatly appreciate their coordinated efforts.”
Assistant United States Attorney Nicole Cate handled the prosecution. Delaoz was represented by attorney Stephanie Greenlees and Sinclair was represented by attorney Robert Behrens.