MARLBORO — Marlboro voters will have to choose between a former English teacher, Rachel Boyden, and a current special education teacher, Celena Romo, when they turn out to vote for the one-year position on the town school board on March 7.
Rachel Boyden grew up in Marlboro and her two children attended Marlboro School. During their time at the school, Boyden served on the School Board for six years.
She is a certified social studies and English language arts teacher and taught junior high students at Marlboro School for 14 years, retiring in 2021.
"I have been a concerned citizen of Marlboro town all my life and deeply connected to Marlboro School for the past 30 years," she wrote on Front Porch Forum, which she shared with the Reformer. "As a board member, I will bring a unique understanding to the board as well as valuable insight into the needs of middle school children and difficulties of teaching."
Boyden said she wants to be involved in discussing whether Marlboro should continue to educate its 7th and 8th graders in town or tuitioning them out to another school such as Brattleboro Area Middle School.
"I believe it is too soon to make a decision as to whether or not to keep our [junior high] students here in town," she wrote. "I would like to wait and see what the new principal thinks, what happens on Potash Hill, and how the curriculum of the relatively new middle school teachers evolves ..."
That age group, she wrote, brings a certain perspective to a school that is invaluable. She also believes keeping them in Marlboro will be better for them academically and socially.
"Still," wrote Boyden, "I will not rule out the possibility that a time may come when it makes sense for us to send them away sooner."
Boyden told the Reformer what she appreciates most about her community is how thoughtful everyone is and how kind they are to the children.
"I believe it is important for us to have board members who have children in the school but it is equally important to have members who do not have children in the school," she wrote on Front Porch Forum. "This variety will help the board have a balanced perspective."
Celena Romo has been on the School Board for the past nine years. Prior to that, she was the town's appointed energy coordinator for 2 years.
Romo said she is running to retain her seat because she wants to continue to work on the school's capital improvement plan.
"I also am charged with policy work for the Marlboro Board and serve on the Windham Central Supervisory Union policy committee," she said. "With much happening at the legislative level, it's important to keep up on the structures that we operate around."
Romo has lived in Vermont and Marlboro all her life except for the time she attended Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire.
Romo said what she appreciates most about her community is its strong desire "to do what is right."
"Folks don't always agree, but for the most part, can come to an understanding and appreciation of one another," she said. "I also have lots of family that still live in Marlboro which is such a gift for my daughters to grow up down the road from grandparents, great grandparents and other extended family."
The most pressing issue facing the school community, said Romo, is what to do about the aging building on Route 9.
"The physical plant of the Marlboro School is in need of major long overdue repairs," she said.
Romo is on the Building Committee, which has been working with an architect. She has attended board retreats focused on capital improvements and, as a member of the committee, has had several conversations about moving the campus to Potash Hill.
"I hope to be able to continue with this to ensure that our students have a healthy and safe building to come into each school day ready to learn," she said.
Romo said she is also looking forward to how town residents will vote on Article 10 on the school warrant during Town Meeting, which asks if the town should tuition out the 7th and 8th grade students.
"One of the reasons we are asking this question is to gain clarity on what type of building we will be renovating, a building that educates students pre-k to 6th grade or pre-k to 8th grade," said Romo. "If voters elect to close the 7th and 8th grade then all Marlboro students in 7th-12th grade will have school choice. Knowing how many grades our school will be serving will determine the scope of the capital improvements project."
Town residents will vote by Australian ballot on March 7.