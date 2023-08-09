GUILFORD — Guilford Fire Department rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-91 near the Welcome Center at Mile Marker 5.8 around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Part of the Southbound lane was closed due to the crash. At least one patient was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro by Rescue Inc. where a Life Flight from UMass Memorial Medical Center was called to transport the patient. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is being investigated by Vermont State Police.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
