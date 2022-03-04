BRATTLEBORO — A family of four was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for minor injuries after a two vehicle crash on Putney Road, near Agway, early Friday, March 4, 2022. A driver in the red pick up truck was trying to make a left hand turn into a plaza when it was struck from behind by the family in the silver sedan. Brattleboro Fire and Police responded to the scene. Two ambulances from Rescue Inc. were called for transport. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Brattleboro Police Department.
breaking