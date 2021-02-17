Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TOWNSHEND — A two-vehicle crash closed a section of Route 30, near the Mobil Station, and sent three people to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. After an investigation, police said that Carmelo Torres, 39, of Brattleboro, was traveling southbound and attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle, driven by John Thrower, 73, of Williamsville, head on. Both operators and a passenger in Thrower's vehicle were taken to area hospitals, Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend and Brattleboro Memorial in Brattleboro. Torres was issued a ticket for turning left and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

