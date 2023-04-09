BRATTLEBORO — Two vehicles were destroyed Sunday in a fire.
Brattleboro Fire Department responded to a report of a car fire in the area of 1267 Sunset Lake Road at about 2 p.m. Sunday. Two cars were found fully involved, causing a brush fire in a 400-by-400-foot area, according to a news release.
"Access to the cars and brush fire was labor intensive," the news release states.
Brattleboro crews were assisted by Dummerston, Guilford and Putney fire departments. The incident was deemed under control at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
The vehicles involved were a blue 2021 Toyota RAV 4 and a black 2018 Jeep Compass. The Brattleboro Police Department is looking for information to help find the owners.
"The occupants of the two vehicles were not around," the news release states. "One vehicle was stuck and the other was attempting to pull it out."