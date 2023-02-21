DUMMERSTON — Two Dummerston residents, Mark Kracum and Alex Wilson, are competing for one two-year seat on the Select Board.
Kracum has lived in Dummerston with his wife, Jennifer, for the past 32 years. They moved to Vermont from New Jersey to enjoy a healthier lifestyle, less stress and a slower pace of life.
This is the second time, the first being in 2022, he is asking voters to choose him for the Select Board.
Though he has not served on the Select Board before, Kracum, who is retired, has been a member of several committees and commissions in town.
He believes serving as a board member would be another way to help his community.
"I just want to address any issues that the community feels are pressing, as they come before the board, and manage the town affairs in a fair and impartial way," said Kracum.
He said what he appreciates most about Dummerston is the way town residents uphold Vermont ways and traditions.
Wilson and his wife, Jerelyn, have lived in Dummerston since 1980.
"Growing up, my family would visit Vermont on camping trips, and we would visit family further north in the state," said Wilson, who grew up in the Northeast and worked for a few years in New Mexico for a solar energy organization. "When I thought about moving back to the Northeast, Vermont was where I wanted to land. When an opportunity came up to move to the Brattleboro area to direct a nonprofit renewable energy organization in 1980, I jumped at the opportunity."
In the early days of his life in Vermont, Wilson produced a newsletter that combined environmentalism with green building practices. Shortly after, he and Nadav Malin teamed up to produce Environmental Building News and eventually, BuildingGreen, which helps architects, designers and sustainability professionals make their projects greener and healthier.
"My writing has focused on energy, building technology, the environment — plus paddling New England’s lakes and ponds," said Wilson.
BuildingGreen moved to an Estey Organ factory building in Brattleboro in 1998 and employs 15 people, including Jerelyn, who is now the CEO.
"I served on the Dummerston Planning Commission for about a dozen years in the 1980s and ‘90s, and I was the founding chair and have served on the Dummerston Energy Committee since 2007," said Wilson, who's never run for an elected position. "Both of those positions are appointed by the Select Board."
Wilson said the time is right for him to contribute to ensuring Dummerston will remain a great place to live and work.
"I believe that civic engagement is important, and I want to do my part."
He said what he appreciates the most about Dummerston is its great people and its beautiful landscapes.
"Dummerston was a great place to raise a family, and it still is," said Wilson. "I’m thrilled that my older daughter moved back to the area with her husband after 10 years in California and that they are raising their family in Dummerston."
Wilson said housing remains "a huge challenge," both in Dummerston and throughout the region.
"I’ve been working with the Winston Prouty Campus on a plan for workforce housing there, and I will continue to look for other housing options in Dummerston and the region," he said. "I believe that Dummerston suffers from not having a town center and places where people can get together and chat with their neighbors — for example, over a cup of coffee — and I want to help our businesses in the town create spaces for townspeople to get to know one another."
He believes the Dummerston Community Center could play an important role in making space for town residents, as well as the former Maple Valley Ski Area.
"Having dealt with permitting as a business owner and as a board member of various nonprofit organizations, including Landmark Trust and Scott Farm in Dummerston, I would also advocate for regulatory reform to reduce the challenges of owning and running a business or organization in Vermont and our region," said Wilson. "I believe that regulatory reform can be achieved without harming important environmental protections."