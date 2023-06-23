BENNINGTON — The Bennington community lost a dear son, brother, and friend far too soon on Wednesday evening. Ty Kipp, 28, died from injuries sustained in an accident while doing what he loved – riding his dirt bike.
Kipp is described as having been a loyal and trusted friend, a hard worker and the “life of the party.”
“His family is the family that everyone wants theirs to be. I’m teary-eyed just saying that, but you don’t get a family that’s any closer than they are,” said Paul Cummings, a friend who met Kipp through the dirt bike racing community. “Ty was the kid that every parent wanted to have.”
Multiple friends had the same thing to say about Kipp when asked about his defining characteristics – he was the guy that could always be counted on.
“He was willing to help anybody, and not really expecting a whole lot in return,” said Courtney LeBlanc, a friend of Kipp’s through grade school, and his high school sweetheart. “He just wanted to be there for you. He was definitely a great friend and impacted so many people's lives. I'm grateful for the time I was able to spend with him and the memories that I’ll have forever.”
Another thing that sprang to mind for more than one friend was that he always made sure his friends got home safe.
“He was always there for all of his friends,” Cummings said. “Ty did not drink. So when his friends drank, it didn't matter what time of night – he got a call, he got up and went. That's the kind of person he was.”
Even a quick search for Kipp on Facebook reveals he was an avid and talented dirt bike racer from a family that is passionate about the sport. A post from a bike shop that Kipp had a relationship with, Pro Cycles in Clifton Park, N.Y., says he had won multiple competitions, including New England Trail Rider Association “hare scrambles” against riders from all over the region.
Another post from Josh Lussier in Chepachet, R.I. suggests he was well-liked and respected even among competitors from all across New England.
“The world lost a great one yesterday,” said Lussier’s post. “For those of you who didn’t know Ty Kipp, he was such a fun dude, not only as a racer but as a friend.”
Kipp was also known for having an excellent sense of humor, even at his own expense. Several pictures from his Facebook wall show him missing one of his two front teeth, which LeBlanc said she was fairly certain was lost while he was – of course – riding his dirt bike.
Kyle Freeman, another friend from the dirt bike community, said Kipp would remove his false tooth to get some laughs.
“He had a flipper tooth, and he always used to take it out and put it in drinks in restaurants,” Freeman chuckled. “Total goofball, great kid. He had class clown written all over him.”
Kipp was killed in a dirt-bike crash off the Quarry Road area in Shaftsbury. Police were called about 7:04 p.m. about the accident, and told that other riders were at the scene and performing CPR on the operator, who was reported to be unresponsive. Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington Rescue arrived and began administering lifesaving care to Kipp, but he was declared deceased after life saving measures were unsuccessful. Troopers arrived on scene and determined Kipp and his dirt-bike had struck a chain that was hung across a camp road entrance. This collision resulted in significant injuries to Kipp’s upper torso and neck area.