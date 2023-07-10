WINDHAM COUNTY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New England District (CENAE) issued a High Flow Emergency and Imminent High Flows warning for Ball Mountain Dam in Jamaica and Townshend Dam in Townshend.
In a press release, USACE stated that it expects Ball Mountain Dam and Townshend Dam to release unprecedented quantities of water over their spillways, beginning at about daybreak Tuesday. This will result in severe flooding downstream of the dam. "This is a request to immediately consider evacuating threatened areas in accordance with emergency response procedures.
"Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas in the Vermont communities of Jamaica, Townshend, Newfane, Brookline, Dummerston, Brattleboro, and Vernon, Vermont; Chesterfield and Hinsdale, New Hampshire. In addition, Londonderry, Vermont will be impacted by the high reservoir.
"At this time, Ball Mountain Dam and Townshend Dam are functioning as designed. Project personnel and USACE technical experts are monitoring and operating the dam from the locations.
“We anticipate the Ball Mountain spillway to begin flowing around daybreak on Tuesday, July 11, with the spillway at Townshend dam to begin flowing shortly thereafter,” states the press release. “In addition to the existing high flows that your communities are currently experiencing, the spillway release will add flows that will exceed riverbanks and flood the nearby areas.”
The release states that "floodwaters will increase rapidly overnight and we recommend taking precautions now. Increased flooding may limit access to roads and limit the ability to evacuate. At this time, we are unable to predict an end to the high flows from the spillway; however, project personnel will continue to provide information as available."
In addition, the Massachusetts communities of Northfield, Gill, Erving, Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Sunderland, Whatley, Hatfield, Hadley, South Hadley, Northampton, Easthampton, Holyoke, Chicopee, Springfield, West Springfield, Agawam, and Longmeadow and additional communities along the Connecticut River may experience flooding. The New England District Emergency Operations Center is activated. Updates will be provided as available.
Additional information, including inundation mapping, is available on the National Inventory of Dams website: Ball Mountain National Inventory of Dams (https://nid.sec.usace.army.mil/#/dams/system/VT00001/preparedness); Townshend National Inventory of Dams (https://nid.sec.usace.army.mil/#/dams/system/VT00004/preparedness).
"We encourage everyone to follow the guidance from their local emergency management officials," the release concluded.