DOVER — Groups involved in bringing access to a big backcountry zone are getting a clearer picture of their roles and responsibilities after some rocky interactions.

Town officials, Southern Vermont Trails Association (SoVTA) leaders and representatives from the U.S. Forest Service held a site visit Tuesday. They met on Handle Road and walked into the woods from an opening where a trailhead will lead to a section of Forest Service land between ski resorts at Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain known as the Deerfield Ridge.

Casey Merritt, recreation program manager for the Green Mountain National Forest Service Manchester Ranger District, said she wants to ensure everyone is “on the same page” regarding how the project will move forward.

A Select Board meeting in June became contentious between the town and SoVTA over project ownership issues and SoVTA suggesting the possibility of expanding the number of parking spaces proposed to meet demand with the increased interest in backcountry access since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last month, the groups met with the Forest Service and started ironing out their differences. Tuesday’s site visit continued that process.

With the parking lot area being on municipal property, Merritt suggested it is best for the town to work on that separately. For the trail system, Merritt expects to work with the local Vermont Mountain Bike Association chapter SoVTA on finding the appropriate builder by issuing a request for proposals (RFP).

Merritt and SoVTA President Tim Shannon said the town could kick in funds for constructing trails. Merritt suggested that also would allow the town some oversight of the project, which is anticipated to be built in phases with the first one including an ascending trail connecting to a beginner trail at the bottom of the backcountry zone and a backcountry zone with a track to skin up on cross-country skis or splitboards.

The Forest Service will consider allowing the town to construct the parking area before public access is encouraged. Initially, Merritt did not like the idea. However, Select Board member Joe Mahon suggested the 13-space area could be blocked off with boulders or a gate with signage explaining the project is underway.

“We just have a very good time right now to put in the parking,” he said, referring to dry ground conditions, “and we have the availability to have it done.”

Dover Road Commissioner Travis Briggs said he would not want to build the parking lot any later than October.

Quarterly meetings with stakeholders are planned to keep communication flowing. A Select Board member will act as a liaison.

Shannon said his group will be submitting a final proposed plan to the Forest Service before going out to bid then seeking funds. It’s unclear how much the project will cost or when the trails will be built.

“Even if the RFP were to get rolled out this fall, realistically, we’re not going to get our specialists out until next spring,” District Ranger Martina Barnes said. “Even if a miracle happens, I would honestly say, because of the fact that we have so many other ongoing projects, this maybe could be constructed next summer, I mean, at the very soonest, because we would need the specialist review to happen first.”