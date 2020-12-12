MONTPELIER — One of three federal programs that pays unemployment benefits to Vermonters has been curtailed in the Green Mountain State by the U.S. Department of Labor, according to Gov. Phil Scott’s office.
In a press release, Scott said the administration learned at 5:52 p.m. Friday that the Extended Benefit program, intended for unemployed workers whose standard 26-week benefits have run out, will be shut off as of Saturday, Dec. 19.
Based on Vermont Department of Labor data, that will directly affect 885 people who filed in the Extended Benefits program for the week ending December 5.
“This decision comes at the height of a global pandemic, the middle of the holiday season and at the start of what will be a long winter,” Scott said in a news release. “For weeks, my administration has called on the federal government to accept the bleak reality states are facing in combating this crisis and to act in support of its citizens, who were forced into unemployment through no fault of their own. Instead, it appears it is turning its back on them and we now need Congress to step up to fix this.”
“We are extremely disappointed that the federal government has refused to recognize the real and distinct humanitarian crisis that this pandemic has created and instead is choosing to use outdated methodology resulting in benefits being cut for struggling Vermonters,” Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.
“Thousands of families are relying on these benefits to simply survive and the Scott Administration has been calling for the federal government and Congress to act to prevent this inevitability for weeks. We will continue to push for federal action and flexibility so states can continue providing the necessary support for families,” Harrington said.
The reason given by federal officials, the state Department of Labor said, is that based on the household survey data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, Vermont’s official unemployed population has dropped below the federal threshold for the program.
As a result, the maximum number of benefit weeks available to claimants has decreased from 52 to 39 weeks, the state Department of Labor said.
Vermont is one of more than two dozen states that have seen Extended Benefits end in the past few months, according to the state Department of Labor.
The state is already bracing for the expiration of two federal pandemic unemployment relief programs on Dec. 26:
• The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program extended benefits for regular unemployment claimants for an additional 13 weeks.
• The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) offered 13 weeks of benefits to persons who would not have otherwise qualified, such as self-employed workers and independent contractors.
All told, between the three programs, the loss of benefits is expected to affect 20,000 Vermonters — 7 out of 10 of Vermonters receiving unemployment benefits.
“While we’re thankful for the support we’ve received from Vermont’s congressional delegation, we hope they can persuade their colleagues to put people over politics and come to an agreement on relief funding that extends wage replacement programs and overturns the unwillingness of the bureaucracy to do the right thing as we work to defeat COVID-19,” Scott said.
The Department of Labor’s Workforce Development team offers career counseling throughout the state. Vermonters may access job search resources by connecting directly with a local job center specialist at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development.