MANCHESTER — While Congress remains polarized, there are signs that bipartisanship can still solve problems for the good of the nation, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch said in a wide-ranging interview last week.
Welch, speaking with Vermont News & Media and Greater Northshire Access Television for an interview to be telecast later this month, pointed to the Postal Service Reform Act, which passed both chambers of Congress with bipartisan support.
Along with U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy, Welch had been among lawmakers calling for reform of the Postal Service. Most recently, he advocated for the Lake Elmore Post Office, which had been slated for closure.
“When I went up there, the whole town was out and had kids from first to fourth grade with signs saying 'Save our store,' 'Save our post office,'” Welch said of a recent visit there. “So the postal reform act is really going to help, and it was overdue. And again, it's another example where we actually got to a bipartisan compromise and passed legislation that's going to be really good for Vermont.”
A big part of that, Welch said, was Postmaster Gen. Louis DeJoy's willingness to help win bipartisan support.
"I've had real problems with DeJoy, and I've asked that he be replaced," Welch said.
But, Welch acknowledged that postal reform bill was getting many Republican votes.
"Mr. DeJoy, in fact, was helpful on that. So I have to pay respect where respect is due when it came to getting those bipartisan votes," Welch said.
The bill passed the Senate 79-19 last week, after passing 342-92 in the House last month. The bill eliminates the requirement that the agency pre-fund its retirement benefits, saving a reported $27 billion over 10 years. Instead, U.S. Postal Service employees will be required to enroll in Medicare when eligible, for another estimated $22 billion in savings.
Why can’t Congress work that way more often?
“Well, you know, it's a question that I struggle with every day,” Welch said.
“We in Vermont have differences. But we don't assume that somebody who disagrees with us doesn't have the same goal of making it a better town meeting or making it a better state than we do, just because we disagree,” he said. “It's a lot different in Congress now, especially after January 6, where you literally had an attack on the Capitol where subsequently 147 of my colleagues voted to overturn the election.”
But Congress operates on two levels, Welch said. “There’s performance by extreme members, and then there's the doers who are trying to figure out how do we get this rescue package passed? How do we focus on infrastructure and get our roads and bridges? How do we get broadband to our communities?”
“What the news is showing constantly is the conflict and the differences are enormous,” he said. "Where, for instance, members of Congress are shouting out at a president as he gives the State of the Union address in ways that I think are quite inappropriate and not civil."
That said, the Postal Service Reform Act is one example of ways bipartisanship is still working, Welch said. So are recent infrastructure and COVID relief bills.
“What I found is that when I identify something that affects us in rural Vermont, like the lack of broadband, I can assume that's a challenge for my Republican colleagues in Kansas or in Oklahoma,” Welch said.
So when approaching those members, “Instead of talking to them about, 'Did they vote for Trump?' or why they didn't vote for impeachment … I asked him, 'How's your broadband?' That's the way I try to approach it to find common problems.”
On the Jan. 6 commission's work and whether Attorney General Merrick Garland is acting quickly enough, Welch said, “I want to get the facts, and the facts take some time.” He said Garland needs to “play it straight and play by the book and take the time that's required” for any charges against ringleaders to be seen as credible.
Addressing the situation in Ukraine, Welch said as much as he would personally like to enforce a “no-fly zone” over the country — “with every fiber of my being” — he doesn’t think the U.S. or NATO should take that step yet.
“And the reason is this, the catastrophic war that we're trying to stop can't become a means of starting a war that involves nuclear weapons,” Welch said.
Enforcing that no-fly zone would put U.S. and NATO in direct combat with Russian air assets, Welch said. “And it's hard for me to be confident that that wouldn't result in an escalation that would lead us very potentially into the exchange of nuclear weapons or the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.”
Welch, D-Vt., and former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, a Republican, are running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Leahy, who is stepping down after 48 years in office. ”I want to keep serving Vermont,” Welch said, citing affordability, the COVID recovery and addressing climate change as priorities.
“The respect we have [in Vermont] even for people that we disagree with — our focus is on what's the problem, how do we solve and how do we work together to do it,” Welch said. “That's been consistent all my life in Vermont. That's how I see Vermonters treating one another, and I really see my job in Congress as trying to bring our Vermont approach to Washington. It's tough because a lot of folks don't have that Vermont approach. But that's what we need more of."