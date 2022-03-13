MANCHESTER — With the price of gasoline and diesel fuel soaring in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch is willing to consider lifting the federal gas tax in the short term to help stem inflation and ease the shock at the pump.
The congressman also appealed to U.S. energy companies to tap unused drilling and refining capacity to address a national crisis.
But at the same time, Welch, in an interview Friday with Vermont News & Media and Greater Northshire Access Television, said the crisis shows why the U.S. needs to double down on renewable energy and the Green New Deal — not just for climate policy, but for national security.
“As far as the long term, absolutely, we should redouble our commitment to renewables,” he said.
The U.S. taxes gasoline at 18.4 cents per gallon and diesel fuel at 24.4 cents per gallon. In Vermont, taxes of 30.73 cents per gallon of gas and 32 cents per gallon of diesel are added at the pump.
Welch said the U.S. should look at the current problem as a short–term emergency, and then consider renewable fuel sources as a long-term energy and security strategy.
“On a cold day, when you look at your fuel tank and you’re almost at empty? That’s not the time you put up the solar panel. You need a refill,” Welch said. “But after you get into the spring, you might start thinking, ‘Hey, you know what, I might want to start figuring out how to heat where I don’t have to depend on that fuel truck showing up at two in the morning.’”
According to AAA, the national average gas price rose Friday to $4.33 per gallon — a 49.4-cent increase over the $3.84 per gallon consumers paid on average a week ago, and 85.1 cents more than a month ago.
In Vermont, the Friday average was $4.32 per gallon, or 44 cents more than the $3.88 the same gallon cost a week ago, and 77.7 cents more than the state average price of $3.55 a month ago. Nationally, diesel prices are averaging $5.13 per gallon — $1.26 more than a month ago.
Diesel prices are even more expensive. In Vermont, the price truckers pay to transport goods shot to $5.16 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA — 75 cents more per gallon than last week, and a whopping $1.14 more per gallon than a month ago.
“This is really tough when we have to do something in the short term. And those short-term things that are aggravated by Putin’s horrific war,” Welch said. “I’m really willing to consider [suspending] the gas tax for a period of time.”
Welch also wants to consider increasing subsidies for heating assistance for low-income families and demanding more domestic oil production.
“The oil companies have the capacity to increase production and bring supply closer to demand. And they’ve got wells they’re not drilling. They’ve got gas they’re not transporting. And this is significant, part of it is because they have done very well with the lower production and the higher prices. And in fact, they have the opportunity, the ways, the means and the resources to bring up supply that I think needs to be done at this point.”
In the long term, “The more energy that we create here at home — and that can be renewable — the more local, the better. And obviously, we can’t act as though climate change isn’t real,” he said.
“Some of the things in Build Back Better that are stalled in the Senate side are things we really need to do,” he said, including providing consumer electric vehicle incentives, expanding the charging station network and modernizing the electric grid.
The nation needs a grid that is “resilient and strong and able to transmit renewable energy, say, from wind farms in Iowa to Minneapolis. That has to be done,” Welch said. “And that’s all energy that we can produce here. It means that we’re not dependent on the Middle East or Russia. It also means that we can start tackling climate change.”
Four days after Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, a United Nations report laid out a stark choice for the globe: Address climate change now, or live with serious and irreversible threats to human health and safety.