BRATTLEBORO — In new space at the Vermont Building on Putney Road, the public will now have greater access to United Way of Windham County as the group has an open-door policy and expands its scope.
"Being accessible also means being accountable," Ruben Garza, executive director of the organization, said during a recent tour of the new digs. "If you want to be seen as accountable, you have to be accessible. By accountability, I mean to the community at large, to our donors, to our board members, anybody who would want to come say 'hi' to us."
United Way of Windham County moved from the Holstein Building across from the Brattleboro Food Co-op to the Vermont Building on March 1. The organization had been at the former spot since February 2014.
Garza said his group had been talking about relocating for some time. He called the Holstein Association "excellent landlords," however, United Way staff wanted their office to be more accessible and visible to the public.
A key fob is needed to get into the Holstein Building, making it difficult to bring guests into the space. Contact tracing for COVID-19 also was cited as a challenge.
In addition to volunteers and board members who might visit, United Way provides tax preparation services to the public, although that temporarily stopped for the past two years because of COVID-19. Previously, the group would use space at the Brattleboro Retreat for the program.
The hope is to restart in-person tax prep services next season and host an open house at some point. Staff painted walls, put in filing cabinets and set up phones earlier this month.
Office manager Kara Orfanidis said the new space feels more spread out and less siloed. For Garza, the smaller setup makes him feel more connected to others.
Even though at about 9,998 square feet, the new office is roughly half the size of the former spot, the group takes into account that staff are welcome to work remotely or in the office. Currently, an outreach coordinator and a bookkeeper work remotely.
"In our future hires, remote work is going to be on the table," Garza said. "Hybrid/remote work, we want that availability for anyone. Kara and I both have that flexibility. We choose to come in, but we're doing hybrid/remote work at all times."
A benefit of having less space is lower overhead costs. That savings can go into community work United Way does, including health equity initiatives, tax prep services and community grants.
"It's huge," Garza said. "And every step of the way from phones, internet, we're seeing a little bit of cost savings on everything."
Orfanidis said her group also wants to make the space available for other small nonprofit groups by offering its upstairs for boards to convene. A table and chairs are set up there.
Garza welcomes anyone to reach out about this.
"If it's available, why shouldn't they have the ability to use this space, as well, especially if it's going to help them further their mission," he said. "Because if they're not spending the money to rent coworking space, then they could put that money into whatever mission they're doing, and it's a good space for that."
Moving is always a challenge, Orfanidis said. Garza commended Butch's Moving & Storage and Europa IT for their work in aiding in the effort.
A sign with United Way's name will be added to a sign outside, giving the group more visibility than in the past. A mural with the United Way logo will be added to the wall of the meeting room, too.
An elevator is available for people with disabilities.
Garza noted United Way is "sandwiched between two vacant offices."
"We would love a neighbor," Orfanidis said.
Garza said it would be "awesome" to have nonprofit agencies on either side.
Tax help
Garza will be glad when people can come in the office for tax help.
"Sending someone a link isn't enough, especially if they're the type of person who is not very computer literate or isn't really confident in doing taxes," he said, explaining how the remote sessions involved meeting via Zoom with screen sharing.
Prior to the pandemic, his group had eight or nine volunteer tax preparers and five volunteers scheduling appointments. They would help filing between $300,000 to $400,000 in tax returns each year.
Last year, the figure dwindled down to about $60,000 or $70,000. Garza said he has fielded calls every day during tax season from people asking if the sessions are back to being in person.
Health equity
United Way of Windham County partnered with the Vermont Department of Health and the Windham County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities and test distribution. Garza said the local NAACP branch needed a fiscal agent for the programs, and his group has a long relationship with the state for receiving funds.
Now, the local groups are working on grants for tobacco cessation focused on BIPOC youth and data collection aimed at decreasing health disparities.
This kind of work isn't what people normally envision when they think of United Way.
"We were giving these community impact grants out for many, many years, to some of the same nonprofits, Groundworks Collaborative, Youth Services," Garza said. "They're doing amazing work, but I think that the impact we're making now through health equity work is bigger than the scale we had before."
Garza said his group is making more progress by "moving the needle" in getting more BIPOC or LGBTQ community members vaccinated against COVID-19, than solving the housing crisis or other huge societal issues.
"It feels like we're accomplishing a lot in that respect," he said. "It's not just funding nonprofits. It's being part of that solution. We're not a for-profit business because our profit is not money. Our profit is social impact and what we are doing to move that scale."
While Garza has only been in the position of executive director for about a year now, he said, "the tone of what we do has changed a bit."
Orfanidis agreed. "Part of it is the huge success of the dental center and them being able to branch out in their way," Garza said, referring to Windham County Dental Center led by United Way of Windham County's former executive director Carmen Derby; it provides free care to income-eligible community members. "That feels awesome and allows us more capacity to focus on something else."