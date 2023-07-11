BRATTLEBORO — Cryptograms and other coded messages are leading locals and visitors to hidden treasures.
"I think these cryptograms were probably originally made by T.P. James," said Rolf Parker-Houghton, referring to a publisher in Brattleboro who completed Charles Dickens' "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," and claimed it was written by the spirit of Dickens channeled through a spiritualist summoning, "but now they're only being rediscovered and put in various places around town."
Unveiled at Gallery Walk on Friday by faculty from the fictitious University of Brattleboro is a "perpetual cryptogram" made with plywood and exterior paint at the beginning of the alley across from Sam's Outdoor Outfitters. Parker-Houghton said "The Adventure of the Dancing Men," a Sherlock Holmes story written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, explains how to crack the code.
A cryptogram is a coded message, where every letter is represented by one symbol. For this project, Parker-Houghton used a number to represent each letter.
Once decoded, the message reveals where a large glass diamond has been hidden somewhere in the Brattleboro area. Any questions can be asked through universityofbrattleboro.com.
Parker-Houghton had been leaving clues around town for other treasure hunts but wanted a more permanent cryptogram.
"Brattleboro's becoming a mural city," he said.
He received permission from building owner Jason Cooper to install the cryptogram.
"My goal is to get 10 of them," Parker-Houghton said, hoping to have one at Brooks Memorial Library. "Some will be cryptograms. Some will be anagrams. Some will be very difficult book codes. So there will be all kinds of levels of difficulty."
The project is another one devised by Parker-Houghton and his wife, Cynthia Parker-Houghton, to encourage enjoyment of Brattleboro. He called it "another resource of fun."
Those who find and take the treasure are asked to replenish it with all-natural material such as stone, glass or metal.
"We don't need to be putting more plastic out in the woods," Parker-Houghton said, suggesting replacement treasure can be found at Experienced Goods, Beadniks or Boomerang.
Parker-Houghton said he would love to do a similar project in schools.
In October, the University of Brattleboro hosts an annual writing contest. Participants write a supernatural story in the style of Dickens.
This year's contest winner remains a mystery.
"He just wrote the piece and left," Parker-Houghton told Seven Days for an article published in May. "He's just contestant No. 4, mystery guy, like right out of a Dickens story."
On Sunday, Parker-Houghton said he still hadn't been able to find the winner despite several leads. He and his wife are working on a project related to "Little Foot," a life size replica of a small sasquatch available to check out of the library.