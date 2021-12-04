WALPOLE, N.H. – According to a news release from the Attorney General John M. Formella, officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Walpole, N.H., that occurred Saturday.
One adult male has been transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound as a result of this incident. No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public.
Initial reports indicate that at about 3:09 a.m. Saturday, an officer from the New Hampshire State Police and an officer from the Walpole Police Department responded to 800 County Road in Walpole for a reported suicidal adult male identified as Jacob Gasbarro, 26. A brief confrontation occurred outside of the residence between Gasbarro and the responding officers.
During that confrontation, the trooper discharged his weapon and wounded Gasbarro. The Walpole officer did not discharge his weapon. Gasbarro was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The shots were fired at about 3:12 a.m. Saturday.
No law enforcement officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the incident, according to the news release. The circumstances surrounding the trooper’s discharge of his weapon remain actively under investigation by the Attorney General's Office and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit.
Per protocol, the names of the officers involved in this incident are being withheld pending each officer’s formal interview.
It is anticipated that the interviews will be completed during the coming week. Once the interviews are complete, the names of the officers will be released.
Currently, there is no known video of the incident. Neither officer was equipped with body cameras.
The Attorney General’s role in an officer deadly force investigation is to determine if the officer’s use of deadly force was justified under the law. Whether Gasbarro will face any criminal liability for his conduct is within the Cheshire County Attorney’s purview.
The Cheshire County Attorney’s Office plan to review the circumstances of the incident to determine if criminal charges will be brought against Gasbarro in connection with the incident.
This story was updated at 7:33 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 to include more information.