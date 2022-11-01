Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives from Vermont are Becca Balint, Brattleboro, Democrat; Matt Druzba, Burlington, Independent; Liam Madden, Rockingham, Republican; Adam Ortiz, Rutland City, Independent; Ericka Redic, Burlington, Libertarian; and Luke Talbot, Brighton, Independent.
US HOUSE
Matt Druzba of Burlington, Independent
I am not an expert in many areas, however what I am exceptionally skilled at is working with others to (1) clearly define the problem; (2) identifying true experts on the specific topic to consult with, and then (3) manage the developed roadmap to address the issue. These skills have been a large part of my core competency throughout my entire career. This is the same approach I would utilize to address any issue as well as the following.
Opioid Epidemic and related crime: There is not one solution to this major issue. Along with industry experts, I would utilize a multi-pronged approach to include, but not limited to, (1) early youth awareness programs, (2) mental health screenings & support, (3) restorative justice approaches for violators and victims, as well as overall comprehensive rehabilitation programs.
As a side note, over three years ago, my wife of 25 years was killed by an impaired driver high on opioids. I have spent quite a bit of time since her death looking into the opioid problem and criminal justice reform. I am running for office, in part, to try and effect good change to this and other issues. You can read more of “My Story” at https://www.mattd4vt.com/.
Housing crisis, Workforce shortage, Economic Development: Again, I am not an expert on these issues, but I can facilitate a positive impact using my seasoned abilities and experience to solve problems. I would (1) clearly identify the problem and related causes, (2) identify and consult with industry experts to develop a comprehensive plan, (3) oversee the management of the plan to effect good results. These items are all very related so there needs to be a comprehensive plan developed and multi-pronged approach to execute the overall goals.
Border Crisis and Immigration Reform: Just like the two categories mentioned above, the Border Crisis & Immigration Reform can not be addressed in the short term. It will take many years to solve these issues and effect good change for citizens of the US as well as immigrants from around the world. I do have a broad and bold plan to address this and related issues over several years. The premise of plan is relatively simple, but it will take quite a bit of diplomacy and hard work to see it through. The highlights are as follows (all of this entails cooperation at the state, federal and international levels):
Secure federal land in one or more states (initially on our northern and southern boarders) to be classified as a secured Special Administrative Region (SAR). Partner with Mexico and Canada to do the same along the shared boarder and adjacent border properties.
Immigrants (following comprehensive background checks & evaluation) are selectively allowed into these SARs to contribute to the development of these SARs. Immigrant doctors, lawyers, engineers, carpenters, laborers, service personnel, etc. all contribute to the building and support of the SAR.
American, Mexican, and Canadian companies can work with the SARs to develop, manufacture and promote their respective businesses – at an attractive discount. Within a short period of time, these SARs will be fully self-supporting. Over time, immigrants within the SARs will have an opportunity and roadmap to becoming a naturalized citizen of the USA or partner countries and transition from SAR.
Again, this is a broad, bold and long-term plan that could be a win for the immigrants, foreign and domestic companies, border towns, states, the USA and partner countries.