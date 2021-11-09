Veterans Affairs is offering COVID-19 booster shots to all veterans 65 and older.
All three vaccines — Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Pfizer-BioNTech — are being offered by the VA at the White River Junction Medical Center, as well as the community-based outpatient clinics in Bennington and Brattleboro, and Keene, N.H.
To schedule an appointment, call 802-296-5151.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also approved a “mix and match option” for those who completed a series in Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccines, enabling them to choose another vaccine as a booster
Those who have received a Janssen or Pfizer vaccination for their first two shots can receive a half dose Moderna as a booster.
Booster shots are also available to those 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, who have underlying medical conditions, or who work or live in high-risk settings, such as working in healthcare or in assisted living.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays, qualified veterans can get a Moderna booster shot at the medical center in White River in the Freedom Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Janssen booster shots are also available the same days in primary care.