BRATTLEBORO — As veterans age, their needs change.
On Thursday night, White River Junction VA Healthcare System is hosting a virtual town hall to talk to veterans in Brattleboro and Keene, N.H., to discuss those changing needs.
The Brattleboro CBOC (community based outpatient clinic) opened in June 2010 and the Keene CBOC opened about a year later.
In Brattleboro, services include primary care, mental health, lab tests, flu shots, electrocardiograms, X-rays, medications, home-based primary care and telehealth.
In Keene, services include primary care, mental health, women's health, minor dermatology, lab tests, flu shots, electrocardiograms, X-rays and medications.
"There was a market assessment done in November 2019," said Dr. Brett Rusch, executive director of White River Junction VA. "As you might imagine, we're seeing an increase in veteran visits to those clinics and a greater need for specialty services."
Rusch said the majority of veterans that seek service at the CBOCs are Vietnam-era vets who are getting older and need more care that is specific to their age.
"We want to be able to focus on providing them with the large portfolio of care that they need," he said.
But to do so, the VA needs to hear from the veterans directly, said Rusch.
"We want to talk to veterans about what are the services they are looking for at those clinics," he said.
Rusch said the clinics care for veterans of all ages, but Vietnam-era vets are the majority.
"There isn't a close second," he said.
During the town hall, said Rusch, he will talk about the demographics of the veterans who are served at the two clinics and how many veterans are getting care there.
"Both Vermont and New Hampshire have, generally speaking, an older population compared to other states," said Rusch. "That's true for our veteran population, as well."
Many of the services the veterans might want in Keene and Brattleboro are now available in White River Junction, he said, but the VA's strategic plan calls for getting those services to the veterans where they live.
"The strategic plan call for the expansion of services out to the CBOCs," said Rusch. "At the town hall, we'll talk more about what our current clinics look like and why they might not be ideally suited for expanding specific services."
For services not available at the CBOCs, veterans can go to White River Junction or receive care through the VA's Community Care program, through which veterans get care at their local hospital.
"We certainly can't do everything," said Rusch. "Our community partners are important parts of filling in the edges of the care the veterans need. But there are things the VA really needs to be able to do at a high level. We want to be sure we understand what the veterans think those things need to be, especially for the Brattleboro and Keene area."
The town hall will be held Thursday, Jan. 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. Veterans interested in having their voices heard can join the town hall by clicking on the meeting link or by calling 872-701-0185. The conference ID is 229 207 150#.