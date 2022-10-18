BRATTLEBORO — Taste of Thai on Putney Road is believed to have been vandalized sometime in the late night or early morning hours between Sunday and Monday.
Nicole Simmons, the owners’ daughter-in-law, said someone threw “a very large rock” through the front right windshield of the food truck where the door latches. A shelf was broken inside and glass went everywhere.
“The worst part is it damaged our decal, which is a customized wrap that we paid over $6,000 for and you can’t paint it,” Simmons said. “You have to have the company reinstall the part of the wrap in that section so it’s kind of a bummer.”
Taste of Thai will lose business as it is anticipated to be out of commission for about a week or two while the glass gets replaced.
“It’s a little worrisome because do they leave the truck there now or do they take it home every night?” Simmons said. “It’s kind of created a sense of unease about what’s safe to do and what’s not safe to do.”
The truck never had any issues with burglaries, vandalism or anything out of the ordinary at its old location at the Mobil gas station at Exit 3. It moved to Black Mountain Square in May 2021 and has been in business for about 13 years now.
About two months ago, someone unplugged a power outlet at the truck. Simmons said the power ensures the food doesn’t spoil.
“That’s a weird thing to do, I feel like,” she said. “It’s a little worrisome that someone directly did that because you took time to think about what effect that would have on a business.”
Simmons isn’t sure whether the food truck is being targeted or it is just the victim of mischief. She called Taste of Thai “a family business.”
Noulieng and Som Keopraseuth moved to the United States from Laos in 1980, and began their career in the food industry by selling dishes at the local farmers market in Brattleboro, according to tasteofthaivt.com. They found their niche by offering “authentic flavors and unique recipes.”
“They’re very kind, hardworking people, and it’s just so unprovoked,” Simmons said. “It’s just disheartening. It’s like how much money do you think you’re going to find on a food truck when they’re not open. They don’t leave their money there when they’re not there.”
Simmons and her husband went by the property at about 11 p.m. Monday. She said it is well lit “so it’s pretty gutsy” of someone to vandalize the truck because the act would be visible and the police station is nearby.
The officer from the Brattleboro Police Department who responded to the report of the vandalism could not be reached by press time.
Taste of Thai is hearing a lot of support after it reported the incident on its Facebook page.
“When an event like this happens, it shows you how the community really rallies behind you,” Simmons said.
When supporters ask what can be done, Simmons suggests writing to local officials to let them know things are happening to businesses in town. She said people are willing to do that.
Her hope is that the incident will lead to positive actions.
“People have an eye to kind of look out for one another,” she said. “If you see something, say something. If it looks suspicious, it probably is.”
Simmons encourages people to reach out to the Brattleboro Police Department if they have any information.