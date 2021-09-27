BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School reported having "a pretty major issue" with its plumbing, with the principal blaming "casual vandalism" after finding several rolls of toilet paper and paper towels in the pipes.
"Our maintenance crew quickly isolated the area where the backup was taking place, closed the area to public traffic and began troubleshooting the problem," Principal Steve Perrin wrote to families in an email Monday. "We did take a few restrooms out of service, but opened faculty bathrooms for general use to compensate for the closure. We also needed to reroute our lunch service since the issue required us to access the plumbing under the floor leading to the cafeteria."
Perrin asked students with knowledge about the vandalism to speak with school staff. He said their input would be confidential.
Students responsible for the damage were asked to stop.
"In addition to the inconvenience to the school community, it is also an unnecessary financial cost," Perrin wrote. "This type of behavior is not acceptable at BUHS and runs counter to the values of our school. We will continue to investigate this vandalism."
Students and staff were commended by Perrin for being flexible and accommodating. Attempts to reach Perrin on Monday were unsuccessful.