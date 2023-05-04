BRATTLEBORO — Similar vandalism at a bookstore and a library on the same night left the owner and the library director wondering if books were being targeted.
Everyone's Books owner Nancy Braus told the Reformer she and Brooks Memorial Library Director Starr LaTronica posed the question after their windows were hit the same night.
LaTronica said "a very large rock" went through the windows at the library at about 2:41 a.m. Monday, causing the alarm to go off.
"They didn't enter the building but now we need some new windows," she said.
Braus said she wasn't at the store at the time of the incident, "but it appears that our super-strong glass was not penetrated by the rock or whatever else they hit it with, so they did not get in."
"We now have cameras — just got them," she said Wednesday.
At the Select Board meeting Tuesday, Dick DeGray of Brattleboro called for the town to install more security cameras. The town recently awarded a bid to upgrade the camera system at the Transportation Center, a project planned for this month.
"I think the time has come that we need to say we need to protect our municipal buildings and we have a responsibility ... not only downtown but wherever cameras are needed," DeGray said. "There's a lot of damage and mayhem going on in our downtown that we need to address."
DeGray called the incident involving the library "disgraceful."