PUTNEY — Although her dad had turned over the tongs to her about five years ago, Sarah Tuff, the main rib flipper at Curtis’s All-American Bar-B-Q in Putney, knew she could call on her pop whenever she had a question about the business.
But last December, Curtis Tuff died at 82 years old, leaving Sarah to carry on the tradition with her fiancé, David Wright.
"He touched so many people," said Sarah on Monday.
When people learn her dad passed away, they are eager to share stories with her about Curtis and his 40 years of tending the fire, the first time they saw the blue bus and the first time they tasted his slow-roasted chicken or ribs.
And it's rewarding, said Sarah, to hear those stories, but it's also hard.
"So many people have so many stories about him and they want to share," she said. "And that's wonderful, bit it takes its toll on us. The reality is, he's not here anymore."
Over those 40 years, Curtis Tuff built connections to his customers, his neighbors and his community. He knew who to ask when he needed a fix something and he knew about all the quirks of running a business out of an old school bus.
After five years of running the business and learning her dad's barbecue secrets, Sarah is confident she can keep Curtis' light shining in Putney and she is looking forward to getting the fire started this year.
What she is not looking forward to is having to repair damage caused by vandals.
"We are in the process of getting opened up," said Sarah. "But when I came here the other day I noticed the windows had been tampered with and screens had been pulled down."
She also noticed someone had knocked over a porta potty.
This is not the first time she has had to repair damage caused by vandals. Last year someone spray painted "penis" on the bus and she had to fix things damaged after someone broke in.
She thinks it's probably just a bunch of kids looking for a thrill, because the window they've been busting out to get into the bus is too small for a full-grown adult.
"They even stole my drill," said Sarah. "It feels like their goal has been to be a nuisance, rather than finding something of value."
Windham County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Belville said it appears the vandal or vandals have been coming back repeated times over the past several months.
"They're going in and rummaging through stuff, knocking stuff over and leaving," he said.
If anyone has any information on the vandalism, they can contact Belville at 802-365-4942 or abelville@windhamcountyvt.gov.
For Sarah, it's quite the annoyance to go around cleaning up after the vandals, and it's delaying the opening of the barbecue.
She said she's had to spend time making repairs and cleaning stuff up that has been damaged by rain that's gotten in because of broken windows. Making those repairs once is bad enough, but having to do them over and over again means she's spending time fixing things when she could be getting ready for the busy season, when travelers from around the country pull off of Exit 4 of the highway to get a meal.
One thing she is pretty sure of, she doesn't believe it's racially driven.
"Though we are one of the only black-owned businesses around here, I think it's just some kids causing trouble," said Sarah.
If her dad was still alive, she said, he could pick up the phone and just call one of his friends or long-time customers to come up and make the fixes. She doesn't have all those connections and she and her fiancé have been doing most of the work.
And now she has to spend money on a security system, money she would rather spend on getting the barbecue fired up.
"I know how to run a business," she said. "I have no doubts. I've done it for the last five years."
There are those moments though, when she turns around to ask her dad a question about the bus or how he installed the screens or something like that, but he's not there.
"There are questions I never thought to ask," said Sarah, who's not sure when Curtis’s All-American Bar-B-Q will open this year.
"As we are going through this process, the grieving is still taking a huge toll on us," said Sarah. "And being here ... it's hard to be here. Not just for me, but my mom and the whole family. It's not that we don't want to be here, but it is very hard to be reminded of somebody that has recently passed."
Tuff said she and her family have received a lot of support and appreciates the tight-knit community she lives in. And she wants to honor her father's memory by reopening the barbecue and hearing those stories everyone wants to tell when they stop by.
Until the barbecue reopens, she is asking folks to like Curtis' BBQ on Facebook, and maybe share their stories about her father there.
"The barbecue didn't die with him," she said. "I want to keep his memory alive."