BENNINGTON — Vandals hit the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend, the second time in less than a year the historic cemetery has been damaged.
Approximately 10 headstones were toppled over and some broken in the incident, according to Bennington Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak. He said the investigation into the vandalism will continue.
Two juvenile suspects have been identified by the Bennington Police Department and will be issued citations to appear in juvenile court. Their names are not being released based on their age, Spivak said.
By late Monday afternoon, it appeared some of the stones had been restored to their upright position.
Village Cemetery is home to the remains and markers of the people and the history of Bennington dating back before the American Revolution.
Vandals hit the same cemetery last October, damaging over 200 of those historical markers in an act that shook the community. As a result, a regionwide effort was held to restore the fallen stones. That effort included volunteers from many towns around Vermont and New York, including town staff, police officers, VFW members and community members, in November who came to help clean up the damage and restore the damaged headstones.
A follow-up effort to restore broken gravestones from that incident will be happening later this month, on May 27, in collaboration with the Vermont Old Cemeteries Association. Anyone interested in volunteering that day should contact Spivak at jspivak@benningtonvt.org.