WILMINGTON — Horizon Inn’s owners have plans to serve some delicious plant-based food in the future.
“It is time to have a local vegan restaurant, with the influx of people from out of state who have these restaurants and offerings in their city, and then we don’t have anything,” co-owner Christian Engel said in an interview.
Engel said he drops off vegan ingredients, such as cheese and mayo, at local establishments to make his orders vegan.
“I can’t wait to wow and amaze people,” he said. “I think people’s depictions of vegan food is black bean burgers and salads, and it’s so far from the truth. We’re trying to offer healthy options, not that other restaurants in town don’t have healthy options. The advancements in vegan food, the food tastes great.”
Inn co-owner Jennifer Betit-Engel was vegetarian at first. She said her husband, Engel, would eat meat once in a while until she studied veganism and they watched “What the Health,” which showed the impact of meat consumption on the environment and welfare, then they decided as a family to go vegan.
Factory farming is Betit-Engel’s big concern. She said small local farms care very deeply about their animals.
On Monday night, the couple appeared before the Wilmington Development Review Board. They’re seeking approval to operate a restaurant that’s open to the public.
“We already have approval for the renovation aspect of things,” Eric Craven, project architect, said at the hearing.
At one point prior to the couple’s ownership, the property had approval for a restaurant that could only be patronized by hotel guests. A change of use is required from the board to have the restaurant open to the public.
Occupancy for the inn and seating in the restaurant is based on the water supply and wastewater capacity, Betit-Engel said. Room arrangements are being modified, which will change state permitting for these items and allow more people in the restaurant.
The couple bought the property in October 2020 and opened 10 rooms on Jan. 1 then another 10 more came online within the next two months. Seven more rooms are being renovated now including two fully handicap-accessible rooms.
Previously owned by the Hermitage Club, the inn housed employees. Financial issues plagued the company and led to an auction where club members took over the private ski resort at Haystack Mountain then sold off other assets.
On Monday, the couple answered standard zoning questions the board asks at hearings including one about if there will be any continuous or ongoing vibrations.
“What about good vibes?” Betit-Engel said.
“As long as they’re all good, right?” Board Chairwoman Cheryl LaFlamme said.
Craven said with lots of insulation, noise from any live music won’t be heard from the property line.
The couple hopes to have state permitting for 50 seats and plans to have a bar area. Their opening date depends on availability of construction material.
“We’re in full demo mode right now,” Betit-Engel said.
Betit-Engel said the couple would seek approval for changing the sign at a later date.
“It’s a great property,” board member Diane Abate said. “I’m glad to see you guys taking it on.”
Jessica Lee Smith of Wilmington said the owners about the community and they act in “a very responsible way.” She called their downtown store, Ratu’s Liquor & Market, “very professional” and “immaculately clean.”
“I think they bring a lot of people to the area,” Smith said. “People come to Wilmington because they have so much stuff in their store and because they know what everyone wants.”
The board will issue a decision within 45 days.