SPOFFORD, N.H. — An employee of an auto garage on Route 9 was working on a truck when the vehicle caught fire and spread to the building.
Spofford Fire Chief Steve Dumont said if the truck had not been pulled outside, building damages would have been a lot worse. He called the area of the building burned by the fire “salvageable.”
No injuries were reported stemming from the incident Sunday afternoon at Granite Auto Sales at 1763 Route 9. Personnel from fire departments based in Spofford, Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Keene, Walpole and Swanzey could be seen responding to the second-alarm fire at the time of the interview.